The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is a community of adults 50 and older who want to continue learning, growing and exploring. The institute, which is sponsored by MU Extension, offers non-accredited clubs, classes and activities at a reasonable price.
Classes are offered in groupings and last from four weeks to eight weeks on a variety of subject matter, from fitness to history.
The classes were scheduled to be held through Zoom this spring for safety reasons. When in-person classes meet, they are usually held at the Waters-Moss Memorial Wildlife Area: 1905 Hillcrest Drive, Columbia.
What does it cost?
A membership can be purchased in two ways — a premium membership for $140 with unlimited access to classes for the upcoming spring and summer semesters, or a semester membership with an eight-week class costing $60 and a four-week class costing $40. Scholarships are available for those with financial constraints.
Here is a sampling of classes taught during the spring semester, which started March 8 and ends May 7.
Mastering the Fitness Basics
On Mondays between 3 and 4:30 p.m., certified trainer Brandon Johnson teaches the basics of exercise and how to stay active in your own home.
The American Presidents
On Tuesdays, an ongoing series on American presidents takes place from 3 to 4:20 p.m. with Jay Ward who after being a doctor for 30 years earned a doctorate in history. In this course, he will take you into the personal lives of American presidents from Franklin D. Roosevelt to Gerald Ford.
History Makers: Missouri-born Women of Significance
Wednesdays are dedicated to Missouri women from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Author Sharon Hanson takes a look at powerful women born and raised in Missouri who have never gotten full recognition for their efforts.
Ted Talks: Watch and Discuss
Join fellow learners in discussion from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays to watch and discuss Ted Talks. Ted Talks are are short presentations by speakers who delve into innovations in science, business and global rights, among hundreds of other topics.
History of the Broadway Musical
The history of musical theater is explored from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays with Ashley Pribyl. With origins in minstrelsy, vaudeville and operetta, the Broadway musical is now an American export with a global reach.
These classes are only some of the opportunities offered by Osher visit their website for more.