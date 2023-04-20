Greg Renner gently pulls a duck decoy out of a protective bag and admires it.
He identifies it as a Hays mallard duck, made almost a century ago in a Jefferson City factory. The paint job looks as new as if it had just been finished.
He points to specific etchings and marks that help classify each decoy, noting the smooth, sanded back of this one. While some birds in decoy collecting looked used and neglected, but his look as if they were just taken off the shelf.
“Missouri guys made some nice decoys,” Renner said.
Renner, a semi-retired surgeon, is an expert in duck decoys, specifically those made in the early 20th century factories belonging to Hays, Gundelfinger and Benz in Jefferson City.
While the three companies made much the same products, each put an original spin on the favorite hunting device.
Renner’s admiration of the painted wooden duck decoys has added a chapter to the history of the craft.
“We’re making an awareness of the Jefferson City decoys,” Renner said.
Decoys explained
Decoys have been a major part of hunting for centuries. From ducks to deer, they are used to make an area look more lively and attract the hunter’s targets. Today decoys are mostly plastic, but in earlier years, they were mostly made of wood. The ones from Jefferson City, for example, varied in which type of wood they used.
First phase Hays decoys used a type of linden wood from the Linn Creek, Missouri, area, while the second Hays phase and the Gundelfinger decoys used Idaho cedar. The wood used by Benz is still being determined.
The decoys come in many types and sizes, from the larger geese to doves and ducks, depending on the type of bird the hunter wants to attract. Older decoys were used as a device to help feed a family and it’s designs helped represent that.
Bill Stephenson is a Columbia native who also collects decoys but specializes in the northeast varieties of decoys.
“You could tell the quality of his carving because it was going to put food on the table,” Stephenson said.
Expertise in decoys
An Illinois native, Renner moved to Missouri in 1976 for his medical residency at MU. He stayed in Columbia and became a surgeon specializing in facial reconstruction and head and neck cancer. Although officially retired, he still puts in two days a week at the Ellis Fishel Cancer Center.
Both he and his family harbor a deep appreciation of all types of waterfowl. While he wasn’t into hunting, Renner grew up around birds. Renner raised ducks in his childhood.
When Renner started to collect decoys, he collected birds from various places and started to notice differences between the decoys. The birds he initially collected where sold as Jefferson City decoys, but they weren’t all the same. After that realization, Renner’s search began.
Renner read records from Jim Goodrich, a former director of the State Historical Society of Missouri and an avid decoy collector. Renner’s research led to his discovery of the three nearby factories, and he began to piece together which birds belonged to which factory.
“I know when I see them because of their features,” he said.
15 years of decoys
The first Jefferson City decoy factory was founded by James M. Hays. His brother-in-law, J.S. Sullivan, had a factory that produced saddle trees, originally with inmates from the Missouri State Penitentiary. In the early 20th century, it moved to Industrial Drive.
Hays took over the company after Sullivan became ill and renamed it the J.M Hays Wood Products Co. As World War I ended, the demand for saddle trees fell and Hays turned to wooden car bumpers and other wood products.
But soon, Hays would start to produce his latest golden goose — decoys. Production began in 1921.
The company would make about 17 species of birds until the assets were acquired by Standard Crate & Filler Co., a group of both Jefferson City and St. Louis investors, in 1923. All decoys made after the aquistition of assets are still referred to as second generation Hays decoys. With these investors, new innovations came to the birds’ design and decoration.
Scratch-and-comb painting is the practice of putting two layers of paint on a decoy and using a comb or needle to trace feathers and textures onto the surface. This produces more realistic feathers on a decoy to entice birds to a pond.
But Standard Crate & Filler would only have one year of production before the company went bankrupt in 1924.
Hays’ son purchases the assets and quickly sold them to the Gundelfinger family, ushering in the second Jefferson City phase.
Using both the factory and the equipment from both Hays and Standard Crate & Filler, Gundelfinger used the same Hays molds, but added its own touch to the birds.
The decoys were not sanded down as much to accentuate the feather-like characteristics on their wings and the scratch and comb method would be refined.
In 1929, Gundelfinger went bankrupt, but then Jefferson City businessman Harry Benz bought its decoy-making equipment and started production in the back of his “Rent-a-Ford” company.
Benz built a factory on Missouri Boulevard and produced decoys for 15 years, surviving the Great Depression and ending production in 1945.
In just 24 years, three makers and three different decoys styles weren’t given full recognition by early decoy collectors.
It’s all in the details
Although they all came from the same city, each phase of decoy has specific traits that allow for identification.
Hays models had a distinctive smooth back, Gundelfinger has a rougher one and Benz is somewhere in the middle. Scratch and comb painting wasn’t around for Hays models, but the distinctive etchings appear in all later Jefferson City models starting with Standard Crate & Filler.
According to Renner, many Hays models have a stamp that identifies their namesake on the underside of the bird which is occasionally covered by a weight at the bottom of the decoy.
“If I could find the stamped one, I’m well on the way,” Renner said.
But other have made identifying true Jefferson City decoys more difficult. Hays decoys at first were modeled after the Mason Decoy Company out of Detroit, the most prominent company in the history of decoy production. Being made in a similar manner, it is easy for Mason decoys to be mistaken for the Hays version, leading to lots of confusion.
The second factor came from the Benz production era. According to Renner, Benz would repaint duck decoys that customers brought in if they were looking worn down.
By repainting them, decoys made by other companies could be confused with Benz later down the line.
Sometimes signature parts of the birds could also be missing such as the stamps on the bottom of the Hays decoys. But no matter what they look like, the design and beauty of the decoy stands through to Renner.
“To me, this is a work of art,” he said.
Teaching others
Pulling out a few guidebooks on duck decoys, Renner shows the paper tabs he keeps on certain pages with errors about the Missouri birds. He will point to a picture, correcting the mistake.
As the primary expert on the Jefferson City birds, Renner wants to set the record straight both in text and in person.
“This is where decoy guys kind of lose it,” Renner said, “when it comes to Jefferson City, they’re wrong.”
Renner is hopeful that these mistakes will be corrected in later editions, but a lot of these books will only get one edition. It’s inspired him to start thinking about writing his own history of the Jefferson City factories.
He also attends the North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, held in Lombard, Illinois every year. The show includes presentations by fellow collectors, lots of socializing and showings of collectable items.
“I’m known as the Missouri guy,” Renner said.
That’s also where Renner met Stephenson, who remembers that Renner wore a MU shirt and Stephenson asked where he was from. Both of them said Columbia, and a friendship was formed.
The two meet up at Renner’s house with other friends three to four times a month to discuss their latest finds.
His historical narrative and identification skills have given him a key place among decoy collectors. Renner collaborates with decoy collectors in the Columbia area and across the state.
He’s organized the Missouri Decoy Collectors that meets once a year on the first Saturday in March.
The 25-member collective spends two hours on decoy education with another hour to swap and mingle with fellow members.
The purpose is to uncover the deeper history of decoy-making in Missouri and help those involved appreciate the inherent artistry in the decoys made here in Missouri and beyond.
His heart and soul are truly with the birds, the way he looks at them and joy starts to fill his eyes. These wooden ducks are more than hunting props.
“I can appreciate the art and the history, that’s enough for me,” he said.