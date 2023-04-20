Online grocery delivery services offer convenience and even health benefits for adults who want to cook at home but are tired of going to the store.
Online grocery shopping can help to better plan healthy meals when time is minimal or the risk of impulse purchases is high.
“When you already have a list of groceries that you’re going to purchase and you order them online, then you’re more apt to go by that list,” said Jerlyn Jones, a registered dietitian nutritionist.
Jones says online grocery shopping can take pressure off the buyer to make the right selections. Removing an item from an online cart is far easier than having to return and put it back on the shelf.
A similar and popular option for those hungry at home is to get food delivered from restaurants, but that can sacrifice some of the benefits.
“When you’re ordering food from a restaurant, you’re probably not thinking about ordering meals that are healthier, that have fruits and vegetables and whole grains,” Jones said.
“What you’re probably thinking is, ‘I’m hungry, I have this craving for something, and I’m just going to order from one of my favorite restaurants.’”
Ordering groceries online is more of a deliberate approach, Jones said, and takes into account the need to order multiple days’ worth of food and not just one meal.
This allows buyers to focus on the recipes they want to make, which can be harder to do when grocery shopping in person, she said.
“Of course, sometimes you do pick up items that you really don’t need when you’re going into the grocery store because you get distracted,” Jones said.
Impulse buys are limited when shopping online and will generally lead to healthier food decisions. It can also be healthier on the wallet since it’s easy to track the total cost while adding items to the online cart, unlike a trip to the grocery store where the final checkout price is often a surprise.
This way, buyers can be mindful of a budget from the beginning, further limiting those often unhealthy impulse buys.
Also, since buyers are already at home, there’s no forgetting whether they already have an ingredient in the fridge or cabinet. Check your kitchens to prevent the accidental duplicates.
Grocery delivery can sometimes be more than just useful and convenient — it can be vital.
“One of my patients the other day just told me that online grocery shopping has saved her life,” Jones said. “Transportation is difficult for her, so if you are having problems getting a ride, you have to rely on public transportation to go to the grocery store.”
Grocery delivery became a big benefit health-wise, she said.
Websites like Instacart and DoorDash list all the available stores nearby that use their deliveries, such as Aldi, HyVee, Schnucks and Gerbes.
Check your favorite grocery store’s website to see if they offer delivery. Orders will come with a delivery fee.