The piano, the guitar and the human voice are three entry-level ways to learn and practice music. Here is a rundown.
PianoPiano is one of the easiest instruments to learn because of the ease when both playing and taking care of the instrument itself; out of all of the instruments, it is both the easiest to start playing and continue playing, according to Lisa Wampler, the owner of Columbia Music Lessons. She also says it is desirable because the instrument itself does not require constant tuning and it is easily accessible since many people own pianos.
Where to find: The Music Suite, Palen Music Center, Jerry’s Instrument Shop, Facebook Marketplace.
Average cost: An upright piano costs between $3,000 and $6500 on average. High-end upright pianos average $10,000 to $25,000. Entry-level grand pianos cost between $7,000 and $30,000. High-end grand pianos such as Steinway, Bosendorfer and Yamaha can cost between $65,000 and $190,000.
Sometimes pianos can be found for free on Facebook Marketplace, Wampler said.
Where to get lessons: A Major Music Lessons, Buckler Piano Studio, Columbia Music Lessons, Palen Music Center.
GuitarJust like the piano, the guitar is a popular pick for an introductory instrument because of its common presence, along with the fact that it is easy to carry around, according to Wampler. Although not as easy as the piano, the guitar is an instrument that can easily be built upon. “Piano may be easier to start right away, but guitar will be easier to get good at,” Greg Allers, owner of A Major Music, said.
Where to find: Show Me Guitars, Palen Music Center, Barnhouse’s Crazy Music Store, The Music Suite.
Average cost: Acoustic: $200-$700, Electric: $200-$1500 (Show Me Guitar).
Where to get lessons: A Major Music Lessons, Show Me Academy of Music, Palen Music Center.
VoiceThough it is not a physical instrument you can purchase, voice is another good instrument to begin “playing” since it is already at your disposal. Wampler says it’s a more popular choice because of that. “Everyone loves to sing whether they admit it or not,” Wampler said. “It’s just a matter of properly using it.”
Where to get lessons: Columbia Music Lessons, A Major Music Lessons, Palen Music Center
Sources: Lisa Wampler, owner of Columbia Music Lessons; Greg Allers, owner of A Major Music