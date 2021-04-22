A common myth is that yoga is only for those who are limber and flexible. This is not the case.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, yoga is a practice that can help anyone of any age, weight, gender or race focus on breath, strength, balance and agility. It also helps to improve mental health.
Some yoga courses are better suited for more flexible and athletic students. However, most studios offer courses that are accommodating to all, including studios in Columbia.
1. Chapel Hill Pilates & Yoga 2010 Chapel Plaza Court, Suite A, Columbia, MO 65203
At Chapel Hill Pilates & Yoga, all courses are accessible, meaning that anyone of any age, body weight or those with illnesses or injuries can easily take courses. Instructors adjust their class to make sure all students feel and stay safe and that everyone is comfortable, according to instructor Tamara Sack.
Many adults attend a “chair yoga” course, although it was suspended during the pandemic. However, because of the pandemic, instructors have noted that older adults have been staying home more, so there has been little interest in the chair yoga course. This may change.
Other classes recommended for older adults include beginner accessible yoga, mixed levels yoga and restorative yoga.
For more information, contact Tamara Sack, yoga instructor at Chapel Hill Pilates & Yoga: 660-341-1372; tamarasackyoga@yahoo.com.
You can also visit chapelhillpilatesyoga.com/Classes.html or facebook.com/TamaraSackYoga/
2. Moon Yoga 23 S. Fourth St., Columbia, MO 65201
The studio has a broad selection of courses that accommodate all ages and body types according to their official website.
1. Moonflow1: This is a slow flow class with dimmed lights that is designed to melt stress. Instructors guide students through slow flow poses with deliberate breath.
2. Moonflow2: Mid-tempo music plays in the background while instructors guide students through poses that focus on strength and flexibility. Pose modification options are available to make the course accommodating. All levels are welcome.
3. Moonlight Flow: The first half of the class is a modified slow flow, and the second half is a wind-down focused on restoration and relaxation. Props are used, and all levels are welcome.
4. Yin Moon: This restorative Yin class is designed to “unite” with the breath. It is a candle-lit practice meant to calm and relax and ease any tensions.
5. Meditation Moon: Mindfulness meditation to relieve stress and consists of various deep breathing practices and small body stretches.
For more information, visit moonyogamo.com
3. AlleyCat Yoga 17 N. Fourth St., Columbia, MO 65201
AlleyCat Yoga offers a variety of courses that can be challenging yet accessible for all:
Gentle Yoga: This slower-paced practice concentrates on gentle stretches, breathing and relaxation.
All Levels Hatha Yoga: Students move through postures that are accessible to all. Modification and variations are available to make the class more accessible.
Kripalu Yoga: This type of yoga focuses on flowing through postures and deep meditation.
Deep Stretch: This is a slower-paced class that focuses on a slow sequence of poses. Focused on mental, emotional and spiritual growth.
Kundalini Yoga: The class i s designed to strengthen the nervous and glandular systems, as well as address emotions with a mix of breath work, mantras, asana sequences, Kyria, the healing sound of a gong and a meditation or chant.
Pranayama: This is a 30-minute seated practice of breath work and meditation.
Restore and Connect: Restorative yoga poses and breath work help to unwind and release stored tension in the body.
Sunrise Yoga: Students can start their day with an energizing practice with gentle postures and meditation.
Community Yoga: This traditional Hatha yoga class is designed for all. It is a drop-in class for $7. The class gives all community members a chance to practice at a reduced price. Community Yoga occurs Sundays at 10:30 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.
For more information, visit alleycatyoga.com/classes/
4. Bellelune Massage + Yoga 920 E. Broadway Suite 203, Columbia, MO 65201
Bellelune Massage + Yoga offers courses for people at all levels. Classes include Hatha yoga, Pranayama, Restorative and Yin. Meditation will often be included in these classes.
“Sometimes we assume that people of certain ages have the same physical limitations or injuries, but in reality, people’s capabilities are much more different based on how they’ve lived their lives, rather than their biological age,” said Rebecca Sue Peters, owner, instructor and massage therapist.
“Every class I teach involves what you might call ‘warm-up’ movements that prepare the body for the postures we will be practicing, as well as ‘mellowing out’ poses that prepare for final rest,” she said.
She is currently teaching over Zoom due to the pandemic and hopes to have in-person classes this summer, if it becomes safe to do so.
For more information, contact Rebecca Sue Peters at 639-9303, rsuepeters@hotmail.com or visit rebeccasuepeters.com/yoga/