Yoga definitions

If unfamiliar with yoga, it is important to understand some of the different styles of practice to find the best fit.

1. Vinyasa: A method of practice in which movements form a flowing sequence in coordination with the breath. The transitions are smooth between each pose.

2. Ashtanga: Also called, Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga, Ashtanga yoga is a vigorous and flowing style of yoga that involves synchronizing breath and postures.

3. Bikram/hot yoga: A method of practice that features a sequence of poses in a very hot, almost sauna-like, room. The temperature is usually set to 105 degrees and 40% humidity.

4. Yin yoga: Slow-pace practice that involves seated postures that are held for longer periods of time.

5. Restorative yoga: A practice that is designed to help with relaxation of the body and mind after a long day.

