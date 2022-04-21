There are more options in Columbia for upgrading a record collection than one might think. Record shops are an obvious choice, but here are other places that sell vinyl records.
Music shops
Record shops include Hitt Records, 10 Hitt St., and The B Side — behind Bluescentric — at 1122 Wilkes Blvd..
Both offer new and used records, including rock ‘n’ roll, soul and blues. Hitt Records also carries R&B, country, rap, pop and classical.
Slackers, 1010 E. Broadway, sells a wide selection of genres. The majority are used, with some new records available.
Vintage Stock, 2300 Bernadette Drive, showcases more niche rock and punk records, most of them used.
Thrift stores
MERS Goodwill, 1405 Grindstone Parkway, the Salvation Army thrift store, 23 E. Walnut St. and The Wardrobe, 715 Park Ave. all feature small, donated record sections.
The records are often quite used, but classics may be hiding in the pile.
Department stores
Target, 2400 Bernadette Drive, sells new records, including today’s popular favorites — Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, for example — in addition to classic hits from Fleetwood Mac and the Beatles.
Best Buy, 2001 W. Worley St., offers a wide selection . Artists include the Doors, Marvin Gaye, David Bowie, Dr. Dre, Travis Scott, Amy Winehouse, the Rolling Stones and more.
Pawn shops
Family Pawn, 2416 Paris Road, buys and sells records, also across a wide range of genres.