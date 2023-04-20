Columbia is a robust and diverse college town, home to three institutions that offer abundant opportunities to get involved on campus.
Among the possibilities are positions as adjunct professor, teaching subjects to students where there is already a knowledge base.
Even retired adults can hold paid positions teaching on an as-needed basis. Typically, an advanced degree is required for this job, but some universities offer positions to those with bachelor’s degrees.
Job listings can be found on the human resources pages of local universities.
Tutoring students
Those lacking the advanced formal education required for an official teaching position can become tutors.
Many students need help adjusting to the rigor of college courses. Classes such as college algebra and English are standard courses required of all students, and many older adults are qualified to help them.
Websites including Varsity Tutors and Skooli allow users to list their skills and qualifications for potential students to view and sign up for private tutoring.
Osher Lifelong Learning
MU Extension also offers a program called the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, which allows adults over the age of 50 to further their education through non-credit courses and activities.
Osher offers over 100 courses each academic year, with a relaxed and informal environment. Its slogan is “curiosity never retires,” and caters to older adults with active minds.
Jennifer Erickson, the educational director of the Osher Institute, said keeping the brain active as you age is extremely important.
The Osher Institute offers opportunities for older adults to teach or take a wide variety of courses, allowing both the teachers and students to benefit from the program.
“That’s something that’s kind of beautiful about this program. You can engage with it either as a student or as an instructor or both,” Erickson said.
Osher offers its classes in person and online, so people can participate from any location regardless of physical condition. All in-person courses are held in the Waters-Moss Memorial Wildlife Area.
The program also offers social groups, including a book club and a travel club.
College ministries
College ministries are also a good way to support local students by leading a Bible study or even hosting a potluck through a church.
According to a study conducted by Lifeway, attendance in church by young adults declines rapidly starting at the age of 18.
Many of them cite a lack of support from the church community in their college town as a contributing factor to their decline in attendance.
Older adults can make a significant impact on such statistics by getting involved in their church’s college ministries and supporting local students.