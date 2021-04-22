Personal trainer Xiomara Henrique works with clients to build exercise routines that fit their lifestyle.
“Being active in any way is important to your physical and mental health,” Henrique said. “it helps maintain hormonal balance and a healthy metabolism.”
She recommends beginning a workout journey three days a week for up to an hour. Here are additional recommendations:
Recovering from injury or surgery
Once medically cleared to work out after an injury, or while recovering from a medical procedure, a personal trainer might help bridge the exercise gap.
Henrique recommends incorporating any physical therapy exercises into the plan.
“Training should focus on combining rehab and advancing that into a training routine,” she said.
Functional training
This type of training during rehab is characterized by an emphasis on movement patterns to get better at everyday activities.
“It’s more reflective of our activities in daily life and how our body moves in our daily life," Henrique said.
You can also do these exercises from your own home, as long as it is convenient for you.
Convenience in healing while training is an essential part of maintaining a healthy exercise routine in the process of rehabilitation.
If you are on a tight budget
21st century technology we have access to allows us to meet personal trainers and develop an exercise routine with just the touch of our fingerprints.
Finding a personal trainer or a workout online is not hard. On YouTube, Instagram, most social media applications, which are all free for download on your phone, tablet, or laptop.Across platforms, however, anyone can put up one of these videos.
Henrique recommends before you commit to one trainer, you do the research on which person might be the best trainer for you, looking also at their experience.
Henrique also suggested exercise and health applications, where it is possible for you to plug in your background, including age, weight, health conditions, and goals, so that the application can come up with an appropriate fitness plan for you. With the touch of your fingertips, and from home, you can still keep up with your health goals. If you have a sedentary jobWhen you are sitting at a desk for six to eight hours of the day, working out is important to maintaining good balance, and taking care of your muscle and bone health. Your workout should be complimentary of this lifestyle.
Henrique recommends setting timers or alarms on your phone that will serve as reminders for you to stand up and move around. “Either around the office or even the restroom down the hall,” she explained. Chair exercises can also fit your work life. These are appropriate since sometimes we are chained to our desks from our work tasks, or due to health restrictions or COVID-19 protocols. If you are with the familyWhile taking care of your children, or your grandchildren, it might be a little hard to find time to exercise. However, making your workout a family activity can help sustain not only your long-term health, but also your loved ones’.If your loved ones are old enough, you can develop a workout that they can mirror, keeping the movements easy enough so that they may understand what they are doing while doing them properly. Doing these activities with your children may also be beneficial to your children’s health. “Getting them involved at an early age will teach them how to have a healthy lifestyle.” said Henrique, “seeing a parent take care of themselves will influence their actions.”Even when it is only your spouse, encouraging them to participate in your workout can help them embody a healthy lifestyle for themselves. Breaking up your exercise routine so that you are doing them in different pockets of time in your day may also be appropriate for your goals and situation.
