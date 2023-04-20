According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, one in three Americans aged 65 to 74 have hearing loss.
Despite the prevalence of hearing loss among older adults, there is an alarming lack of accommodations for such disabilities in public settings.
Recently, however, a number of free or moderately expensive transcription services are available for real-time text translations of spoken presentations and conversations.
The following is a tutorial on how to download and use the Otter.ai application on desktops and mobile devices.
1. Visit the App Store on a device and use the search bar to find the “Otter.ai” application.
2. Download the app and find its logo on the home page of a desktop or mobile device.
3. Choose a method for login. If using an Apple device, continue with Apple and use an existing password. You can also select Google or Microsoft with an account for either application. Otherwise, it’s possible to create a new account and password.
4. Enter the appropriate information and click through the tutorial that is displayed on the app.
5. Once on the homepage, hit the microphone icon at the bottom right corner to record the desired speech. The written transcription should appear on the screen with a short delay to follow along in real time.
6. When the recording is finished, hit the square icon at the bottom left to end the session. The finished recording may be found under the “Conversations” tab.
7. There is also an option to import existing recordings, but the free trial only allows three imports before requiring a paid membership. The basic membership is free and includes 300 minutes of recording per month.