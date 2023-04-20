Columbia’s adult recreational sports community is a thriving, welcoming environment for anyone looking to be active and get involved.
Here are five leagues, clubs and tournaments that residents can take part in without needing to physically overexert themselves.
Pickleball
The Show-Me Pickleball Club is ever-growing, now with over 200 members.
These members are alerted to local and regional pickleball events, a schedule for open play at the Activity and Recreation Center and other club activities.
For those who want to learn to play, the website showmepickleball.com provides contact information for pickleball instructors to hire, though prior experience is not necessary to join the club.
Joining will give members the opportunity to participate in statewide tournaments at different skill levels, charity pickleball events and more.
Those interested can fill out the registration form on the website and pay a $25 annual fee. For anwers to questions, email showmepickleballclub@showmepickleball.com.
Bowling
At AMF Town and Country Lanes, 1508 N. Providence Road, you can join a casual or competitive bowling league.
Leagues begin in the fall, and registration typically starts around August. There are several options for various age ranges and skill levels, such as the Senior Sunshine League. Everyone is encouraged to join one, even complete beginners.
The cost varies, starting at $10 per week. Social Club leagues are more laid-back, have shorter seasons and are primarily focused on the social, fun side of bowling.
Competitive leagues have a longer schedule, often with prize money at the end of the season and consist of more serious bowlers, according to the website. Call 573-442-4729 for more information.
Disc golf
Founded in 1983, the Columbia Disc Golf Club offers multiple leagues and tournaments throughout the year, including February’s annual Ice Bowl or the occasional charity tournament.
These leagues come with a fee and fall on the competitive side, so if that’s not what you’re looking for, the several courses in Columbia are free for recreational use.
Albert-Oakland Park, Indian Hills Park and Harmony Bends are all open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. according to the City of Columbia’s website. Check the club’s Facebook page for more information.
Miniature golf
On July 22-23 and July 29-30, the Show-Me State Games will hold a miniature golf tournament at Midway Golf Complex for a fee of $15 per player.
All competitors need to pair up with another player to compete. Both weekends will serve as individual tournaments, with an awards ceremony at 1:30 p.m. on the second day, according to its website. Registrations will be accepted until July 1.
Darts
The Columbia Dart Association is currently looking for new members, regardless of skill level.
The upcoming Double Nickel Open tournament is limited to people aged 55 or older. It is scheduled for May 6 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles lodge in Columbia.
Registration will be open up until 15 minutes before the designated start time. They also regularly compete in other tournaments. More information can be found at the Columbia Dart Association’s Facebook page.