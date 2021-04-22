For over a century, cycling has been a favorite pastime worldwide. Many discovered cycling as children and may have forgotten how to ride. Others may never have gotten on a bicycle seat.
Whether for recreation or competition, it’s never too late to hop on a bike and get started.
Try a rentalGetting into cycling seriously takes a sizable financial commitment. The price of a new bicycle can range anywhere from $300 to over $5,000, depending on type and brand.
If you want to join the cycling community but are hesitant to buy, try renting from a local bike shop first. A ride on a rental allows you to gauge your preference for bike style, evaluate you preparation for a new physical activity and assess your enthusiasm.
“To me, it would seem like just one day going five miles would either turn that light bulb on, or make you think ‘this isn’t for me.’ That way, you’re out 30 bucks instead of 500 bucks,” said Sam Botts, sales manager at Walt’s Bike Shop in Columbia.
Ultimately, trying out a rental before making a large purchase will help potential cyclists decide whether the benefits of the experience outweigh its cost in the long run.
Ask questionsBike shop 101: Be prepared to ask and answer questions.
Before going to a bike shop to get everything you need, it’s important to bring both questions and answers about your preferences. Shop owners or employees often want to know what you need.
It’s OK for newcomers to be uncertain, but questions will help guide you to the bike and supplies.
Keep these questions in mind:
1. What kind of riding do you want to do? Road cycling? Mountain biking?
2. Where do you want to ride? Trails? Roads?
3. How far do you want to go?
People working in a bike shop are often frequent cyclists and have plenty of knowledge about the topic.
Gather the essentialsEvery biker has a personal way to experience biking. Some enjoy skin-tight riding suits and multifunctional belts; others opt for shorts and a T-shirt.
Regardless of the choice of gear, it’s important to have these basic items in cycling starter kit:
1. The right bike: Having a bike that works for you is essential. Make sure you set off on a ride that is comfortable and functional.
2. A helmet: Safety is key. Botts, the sales manager from Walt’s, stresses that a helmet is an absolute must-have.
“I always wear a helmet. I’ve used a helmet numerous times when I shudder to think what would’ve happened if I hadn’t had the helmet on those times,” Botts said.
3. Lights: Lights on the front and back of your bike, as well as reflective wear, are vital when cycling, day or night. When biking on roads or in high-volume areas, it’s important to be as visible as possible to vehicles or pedestrians you may encounter.
4. Weather-appropriate clothing: Be aware of the day’s forecast and dress or pack accordingly.
5. Multitool and flat tire changing kit: Sometimes parts need adjusting or a tire needs to be changed. Invest in tools that will solve problems when needed.
Know your limit
Starting any new activity can be exciting, but it’s important to work into this one gradually, said Sarah Ashman, store manager of Walt’s Bike Shop.
“Starting slowly as far as mileage would be a big one,” Ashman said.
She said riders often bite off more they can chew at first and end up sore for days. It’s important to work your way up to the longer rides.