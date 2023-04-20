Nearly half of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure. For those age 60 and above, that statistic is even higher.
But it is possible to lower blood pressure through lifestyle changes.
Lower sodium intake
One of the most common causes of high blood pressure is sodium intake, said Brian Bostick, assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine at MU.
The body needs about 1,500mg of sodium daily, and the daily recommendation is less than 2,300mg of sodium, which is about a teaspoon. If too much sodium is consumed, it can cause swelling in the body and fluid retention, which occurs when parts of the body swell due to a build-up of trapped fluid.
Older adults especially should cut down on their sodium intake to reduce blood pressure levels.
Exercise consistently
Exercise is also key to lowering blood pressure. Getting 30 minutes of exercise every day shows a significant improvement in blood pressure levels, according to Bostick.
However, it’s important to note that blood pressure increases right after exercising, so don’t measure it immediately afterward.
Limit alcohol
Alcohol and tobacco also affect blood pressure levels.
For those who partake, Bostick recommends to stick to one drink per day for women and two for men. Chewing tobacco, vaping and smoking can also increase blood pressure.
Not all hypertension requires medication. Lifestyle changes can also lead to a decrease in blood pressure.
Those with a family history of diabetes, heart disease and kidney disease are prone to high blood pressure.
They should get check-ups more often to ensure that their blood pressure doesn’t go over the healthy limit, which is less than 120 for systolic blood pressure and less than 80 for diastolic.
Adopt the DASH diet
Bostick recommends a special diet for those with hypertension.
The DASH diet, which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, is a popular plan recommended to those living with high blood pressure.
Aside from being a low sodium diet, it is rich in vegetables, fruits, fiber and protein. It also limits the consumption of red meat and processed food
Because vegetables and fruits are high in potassium and antioxidants, the diet helps lower blood pressure.
Check levels regularlyBostick recommends that everyone check blood pressure regularly, regardless of the risk factor.
“Even people who don’t have blood pressure problems should at least be checking it a few times a month or maybe even once a week, just to know where their numbers are,” he said.
“The biggest advice people forget about is to just check your blood pressure and know where it is.”