Physical activity is important for dogs of all shapes and sizes, but getting them to behave during the activity is a different story.
A number of factors come into play when preparing a dog for going out, but here are the key steps to take, said Ann Gafke, owner of Ann Gafke’s Teacher’s Pet.
Ask your vet first if the dog is ready for this kind of exercise. Then factor in the weather, distance, dog breed, size and age of the dog. Smaller dogs cannot be out for extended amounts of time, for example, because their bone structure is not prepared for rigorous exercise. Overworking smaller dogs could injure their joints.
In the summer, the pavement tends to heat up so think about protecting the dog against burns with booties. Unlike humans, dogs mainly sweat through the pads of their paws, so be careful to not overheat your pet.
No matter the breed, make sure water is available so the dog can stay hydrated. They shouldn’t drink too much to avoid beoming sick during the activity.
Take treats along to incentivize the workout in case the dog decides to act out.
Gafke also warns against possible attacks. Have a plan in place in case of an encounter with an unfriendly or untrained dog. Keep the pet leashed and make sure to protect against any possible attacks.
“It does matter how old your dog is, it does matter what type of dog you have, it does matter what surface you’re running on, it matters what temperature it is out, all those things matter so you got to make sure you’re taking all those into consideration,” Gafke said.