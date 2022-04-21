“Ripping” is the process of converting music from a CD into digital MP3 files, so they can be displayed on a computer.
After that step, the files can be transferred to a smart phone or iPod. The CD can still be used, but the songs will also be portable and more convenient for users.
Pete Szkolka, a musician and owner of Szkolka Studios in Columbia, said the first step is to insert the CD into an internal or external disc drive. Most desktop computers have an internal optical disc drive, allowing the user to insert the CD directly into the computer.
With a newer laptop, buying an external disc drive will probably be necessary. This device plugs into a computer’s USB port, allowing the user to insert the CD into the disc drive that is connected to the computer.
Most range in price from $20 to $40 and are available on Amazon and in stores such as Walmart, Best Buy and Target.
Whether it’s iTunes or Apple Music on a Mac, or Windows Media Player on a Microsoft computer, the first step is the same: Insert the CD into the disc drive.
Using an Apple computer
The process may differ depending on each computer and how updated it is, but the steps are generally the same, Wil Reeves of Centro Cellar Studio said.
Once the CD is inserted in the drive, it will pop up on iTunes. The computer should recognize the album and display the track number and title for each song.
Click on “import,” and the music will take a few minutes to download.
Once the songs have been downloaded, eject and remove the CD from the disc drive. The songs will now be in the iTunes library, available for listening on the computer, Reeves said.
In order to get the music on an iPod or iPhone, attach the device to the computer. This is done by plugging the mobile device into its charger, with the other end plugged into the computer’s USB port.
Select the device in the Finder sidebar, click “music” and “sync music onto [device name],” according to directions from Apple support. After choosing to sync all or some of the computer’s music, choose “apply” and “eject” before disconnecting the device.
Using a Microsoft computer
Windows Media Player, the system on Microsoft computers, creates WMA or Windows Media Audio files instead of MP3 files. WMA files are more difficult to play on other devices, Reeves said, so the first step can be changing them to MP3.
To do so, click “rip” and “more options.” Under “rip settings” should be an option to click MP3 instead of WMA, according to a Microsoft support.
From there, the process is similar to iTunes. Click the “rip CD” button, and the songs will download. Windows Media Player automatically places the files into the music folder.
Copyright laws
Do not share the music with any friends or on a file-sharing network online. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, ripping a CD obtained legally for personal use is allowed, but sharing it may result in online copyright infringement.
One scenario is ripping a CD, then putting the “MP3 copy on the Internet, using a file-sharing network so millions of other people can download it,” according to the website.
Another example of copyright infringement is joining a file-sharing network and downloading music. Avoid these scenarios to keep everything legally secure.