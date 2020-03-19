Hearing a tribute band is like finding your high school yearbook. There’s a rush of nostalgia that pulls you back to your younger self.
Two of Columbia’s big tribute bands are Interstellar Overdrive: The Authentic Pink Floyd Tribute and Violet and the Undercurrents, which has performed a tribute to Irish rock band The Cranberries.
Unlike cover bands that revive songs by well-known musicians, a tribute band exclusively performs the music of a single artist. Band members will mimic an artist’s style and appearance and often pay homage by choosing a related name. The goal is to be as correct and authentic as possible.
Here’s a look at the local tribute bands’ history, style and musical inspiration.
Interstellar Overdrive
Founded in 2009, Interstellar Overdrive celebrates Pink Floyd by performing full albums and replicating light shows made famous by the psychedelic rock group.
Even the name, Interstellar Overdrive, is a tribute to Pink Floyd. It was pulled from the 1967 debut album, “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn.” The band wanted to keep it simple while still being original.
Interstellar Overdrive has built a fan base through its frequent performances at The Blue Note and as the first local band to have headlined Summerfest.
Vocalist and guitarist Byron Neighbors said the band tries to recreate Pink Floyd shows in a way that transports the audience and allows them to bask in old memories, as well as make new ones. Neighbors said he hopes the band cultivates a vulnerable space where the audience is compelled to express emotions triggered by the music.
“For me, personally, even after all this time you know, there are still certain songs that move me while we’re playing them,” Neighbors said.
Interstellar Overdrive also benefits from the wide range of ages within the group. The youngest is 26 and the oldest is 56, meaning they can give audiences a timeless performance that can also inspire.
Neighbors, 43, insists that you are only as old as you feel and age should not define the ability to pursue a passion.
“It takes a lot of work and time and decision-making to find your way forward,” he said. “For some of us, it’s not until we’re much older when we’re like, ‘You know what? This is what I really want to be doing with my life.’”
Neighbors also assures that it is never too late to become (or remain) a super-fan — especially when it comes to a classic band like Pink Floyd, whose songs attract a diverse audience, especially in terms of age.
“We have a pretty hard core group of boomer-aged folks who come to pretty much every show. And, you know, some of them who saw Pink Floyd themselves will say cool things about how we compare to the actual show,” Neighbors said.
In addition to Neighbors, band members include Daniel Buckley, John Lazar, Michael Kivett, Jason Caton, Tara McPherson, Ryan Donohue, Ruth Acuff, Allison Stamschror and Mary Leibovich.
Violet and the Undercurrents
Violet and the Undercurrents frequently performs original music, but it also staged a show recently to pay tribute to The Cranberries. The Feb. 29 show featured music made popular by Noel Hogan and Dolores O’Riordan.
The Cranberries came together in 1989 and played together until O’Riordan’s death in 2018.
“When Dolores O’Riordan passed away in 2018, I felt like it would not only be a great way for me to pay tribute to an artist that made such an impact on my musical development, but also to offer a way for fans to reconnect with their music,” said Violet Vonder Haar, the local band’s guitarist and lead vocalist..
The group is made up of Violet Vonder Haar, Phylshawn Johnson, Linda Bott and Lizzy Weiland. They describe themselves as “shape-shifting indie folk-rock,” according to its Facebook page. In 2017, Violet and the Undercurrents won first place at Born2Rock and also won the Sarah Dwyer Special Appreciation Award, which celebrates women in the arts.
“There’s a sense of camaraderie at these shows you don’t feel at other shows,” Vonder Haar said. “We’re all collectively reliving and revisiting who we were in the moment and time that we first heard these songs.”.