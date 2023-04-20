Recently, CBD products have gained popularity, especially for older adults with chronic pain symptoms.
A national push to legalize marijuana and cannabis products has increased its use in those 65 and older by 75% over three years across all socioeconomic levels, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.
CBD, or cannabidiol, is the non-psychoactive element of the cannabis plant. CBD does not elicit the “high” that THC products do and is non-addictive.
Since its national legalization in 2018, it has been used as an alternative to painkillers to alleviate pain, arthritic symptoms, sleep ailments and inflammation.
CBD can be administered using a variety of methods. Oils, food, capsules and lotions are frequent manners of consumption.
The only CBD product formally approved by the FDA is designed to treat rare epileptic disorders.
“My recommendation for most people walking through the door is to start with a low dose like a 25-milligram CBD gummy,” Miles Sansinger, manager at Columbia’s Hemp Hemp Hooray said. Sansinger also noted that most of his clientele are people over 40.
Dispensaries are far from the only places where CBD products can be purchased, and some stray from carrying extensive selections to make room for smaller businesses focused on CBD products. Many shops and boutiques in Columbia, like Hemp Hemp Hooray downtown, sell CBD items in their stores.
CBD can, however, adversely interact with certain medications like blood thinners, according to the Mayo Clinic. Common potential negative effects of general CBD use are drowsiness, dizziness and gastrointestinal irritation.
“If you’re taking a medication where you’re not allowed to drink grapefruit juice, you probably should talk to (a doctor) about CBD before you try it,” Sansinger said.
CBD can have the same effect, where it will slow down the metabolism, he said.
Slowing down the metabolic process can keep other medications in one’s system longer than normal, which interferes with receiving the proper daily dosage of medicine.
Comprehensive research on CBD is incomplete, and many studies focus on how CBD affects younger people. Certain dosages and consumption methods for younger adults may not be best fit for those over 50 due to side effects or interactions with chronic illnesses.
It is recommended to consult a primary care provider before taking CBD as an alternative treatment option.