Growing up in Hong Kong, James Lowe’s grandmother cooked two or three meals a day for a big family, with at least six or seven people at the table.
Everything was made from scratch with ingredients bought each day at the market. She would carry at least 60 pounds of groceries home on foot every day, until Lowe grew old enough to become the “lucky one” assigned to help her.
“I still remember certain dishes, how things would taste,” he said. “And once in a while, it’s, ‘Oh, I’m craving this, I want to re-create it.’ So it’s a lifelong influence, family recipes.”
Today, Lowe, 53, cooks those same family recipes at House of Chow in Columbia, returning after 16 years in sports architecture to take over the family restaurant on West Broadway.
Learning to cook
He learned to cook by watching his grandmother every day. He wasn’t allowed to make anything himself, but observing her was enough.
In the early 1980s, his grandmother suffered a stroke, and he had a big task in front of him — the responsibility of cooking for the family. He was about 14 at the time.
“It was overwhelming,” Lowe said. “My grandma had to eat, my grandparents had to eat. If I don’t cook, they have nothing.”
Figuring out how to cook on the fly proved to be a challenge for him. He had seen the way his grandmother worked in the kitchen, but replicating it was another matter.
Lowe said he’ll always remember the time his grandfather walked in after he finished cooking and gave a disapproving sigh.
“All he did was, like, ‘Ugh.’ The whole kitchen looked like it exploded,” he said.
Still, Lowe managed to put food on the table during that difficult time. It wasn’t inedible and nothing burned, he said, even though it tasted “just OK.”
He held that responsibility for more than two years. Eventually, his aunts and uncles stopped coming home to eat because they knew how much James had on his plate. Juggling school and cooking for so many people was too much.
Moving to Columbia
When he was 16, Lowe and some of his family moved to Columbia where he attended Hickman High School and started college at MU.
He didn’t like school, though. When it came time to decide on a major at MU, he initially chose accounting, despite not liking math.
After almost two years he decided the detail-oriented precision of accounting was not his cup of tea. So, he looked at his hobbies — drawing and photography, both visual, creative endeavors. He knew he liked taking photographs of buildings, so he decided to go into architectural design.
Since MU doesn’t have an architecture school, the original plan was to take interior design and transfer to another program. But, as one professor told him: “It doesn’t matter what kind of designer you are. If you like design, that’s the most important part.”
He had discovered something he enjoyed and made a 16-year career working on sports arenas and stadiums. As it turned out, many of the things he learned prepared him to take over the family restaurant.
House of Chow
Lowe’s aunt had opened House of Chow in 1981, and by 2007, ownership had been passed to one of her nephews. At that point, the business was not doing well, Lowe said.
“They were ready to give up,” he said.
Eventually, business was half what it had been in the past, he said, and the family was looking to sell the restaurant at the end of its lease.
At the same time, Lowe was feeling burned out in architectural design. Feeling overworked and traveling too much, the work was becoming unsustainable.
“I asked myself, can I do this for the next 15, 20 years?, he said. “My answer was no.”
When he learned that no one wanted to buy the restaurant, he saw an opportunity to bring House of Chow “back to the glory days.”
Lowe bought the restaurant in 2014 and immediately rebranded it. The logo, the website, the sign out front, the look of the restaurant itself — he changed the design of everything.
“To me, with a designer personality, everything needed to be perfect,” he said.
Managing a restaurant
His work in sports architecture also taught him to better manage difficult personalities. He compares working with big-time athletic directors to dealing with the complaints of unreasonable diners.
“It helped me prepare myself to be a restaurant owner, to provide better service,” he said. “It made me brave, you know, like stronger. Because if I was doing that when I was in my 20s and 30s, it would probably be harder to deal with certain customers.”
As the sole owner of the restaurant, Lowe had to learn how to do basically everything — cooking, frying, cleaning, accounting, hiring and firing, bookkeeping, IT work, even cleaning the bathroom.
This highly demanding role is one he doesn’t see himself doing forever.
“I think eventually I will phase myself out,” he said. “I think being the sole owner of the restaurant was great, but now, I’m in my fifties, I’m kinda ready for less stressful work.”
That level of involvement with the restaurant has had its perks, though. He’s seen numerous young staff members grow up before his eyes. He’s watched employees go to college, get married, have kids.
“If you’re a younger kid, going to high school or college, he will treat you like his own,” Kay Kay Aung, one of Lowe’s employees at House of Chow, said. “As an employer, he is very caring.”
Although Lowe doesn’t have children of his own, he said the job has given him something similar.
“I feel like I don’t think I want kids anymore because I feel like I’m already many staff’s dad,” he said. “I’ll always remember that. The people.”