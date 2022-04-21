When Jim Quisenberry was 15, he and a friend hitchhiked to Columbia from Mexico, Missouri.
The year was 1970, and he wanted to hear some live music.
Later, he joined the music scene he loved to watch as a teen, and he remains part of it today.
Quisenberry — known as “Quiz” by his buddies — is a 66-year-old musician who’s been performing in Columbia since he moved to town after high school. He’s been in a number of groups over the years, ranging from rock to country to blues.
First and foremost, he’s a guitarist, but he recently discovered he has a strong singing voice after contributing backup vocals . Thus, he began performing solo two years ago, hoping for more versatility in his musical choices and the ability to play regularly.
He also performs in a duo alongside George McVay. Quisenberry met the 37-year-old musician in his day job — he was McVay’s supervisor at Socket Telecom, a cable TV company.
In July 2021 — a few years after McVay left Socket Telecom — he asked Quisenberry to join him for a Veterans United open mic event at The Blue Note. McVay, also a singer and guitarist, hadn’t played on stage in at least 15 years, but he asked Quisenberry to back him up.
They played “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival. Within five minutes of getting off stage, McVay said someone from the events department asked if they would be willing to play at more Veterans United events.
The two have been performing together ever since, mostly on rock covers.
“He’s really good. He can just pick the guitar up,” McVay said. “We don’t really have to rehearse. If I know how to the play the song, Jim can just play right along with it.”
Vibrant music scene
Although Quisenberry has been in the local music scene for years, he said it’s more vibrant and diverse than ever.
“There’s just such a community of creative young people,” he said. “That’s what drew me to Columbia in the first place, just the culture here.”
After graduating from Mexico High School, Quisenberry studied music at Columbia College. During those years, he joined the Henry Clay Blues Band, showcasing his guitar skills with covers of rock hits.
One favorite spot to play was The Brief Encounter, which later became The Blue Note before the establishment moved from Business Loop 70 to North Ninth Street, Quisenberry said. Gladstone Manufacturing Co., at 3111 S. Old 63, was another beloved venue for local musicians in the 1970s.
Then, Quisenberry joined the Booty Ensemble in the mid ‘70s. At that time, he said, disco became popular and made some big changes.
“All of a sudden there were no music venues in town,” he said. “There was no live music being played anywhere, not just Columbia.”
So, the group began playing at clubs around Missouri, Kansas, Illinois and Arkansas. They performed a few originals, but mostly covers of Top 40 hits and classics of rock and R&B by Van Morrison, Bob Seger and The Blues Brothers.
Tony Lotven, who played saxophone and flute for the Booty Ensemble, called Quisenberry talented and loyal.
“When you spend that much time traveling together, relying on each other, everybody’s kind of revealed to everybody else,” Lotven said. “It creates bonds that I think can only be created by being in that intense experience.”
After two years with the band, Quisenberry left in 1979. He began a career in cable television and works at Socket Telecom today.
In the late 1980s, he also briefly joined Comic Book Society’s reunion, a prominent band in mid-Missouri a decade or so prior. The band toured the Midwest and was popular at local high school dances. It’s had a couple reunions after its initial breakup, playing covers of Otis Redding and Wilson Pickett.
After a hiatus from performing, Quisenberry started his own band. He and Dan Jacobs formed Primitive Soul in 2000. Jacobs was the lead singer of the original Comic Book Society, joining that band while he was still a student at Hickman High School.
One of Quisenberry’s proudest moments comes from performing with Primitive Soul. In 2007, the group played at the Roots N Blues Festival in front of several thousand people, he said.
“Playing music and performing is my greatest joy,” Quisenberry said. “Performing music and sharing it with people live is a really exhilarating and fulfilling thing. I’d really be missing it if I couldn’t do it.”
He noted the role of the listeners in what makes a performance special.
“There’s a communication and connection that you feel with the audience and you don’t have to be looking at them to feel it,” he said.
Always performing
Performing has been a part of his life since the beginning.
Quisenberry comes from a musical family. His father played violin for an orchestra in Georgetown, Kentucky. His aunt Loretta was a music teacher and played in silent movie houses.
“She always told me that music would open doors for me,” he said. “It certainly has.”
He took piano lessons as a child and became interested in the electric guitar in junior high. He had a couple of bands throughout high school, preparing him for what would come later in life.
Music has become a segment of his spirituality.
“It’s my spiritual outlet and my healing place,” he said. “Music can be great therapy and healing for people.”
McVay has noticed this healing aspect of music, as well.
“Playing music with Jim has changed my life. I see things differently; I’m a different person,” he said. “I would say that the healing he gets from music, I definitely am gleaning that from him.”
McVay said he’s learned a lot from Quisenberry, and it’s not just about music.
“He has a really big heart. He’ll give the shirt off his own back to help someone out,” McVay said. “(Music) is like his religion. He plays music to just try to make the world a better place.”