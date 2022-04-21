In 2006, John George was out in the summer heat hacking away at the overgrown invasive species that plagued a property in north Columbia.
Wielding a chainsaw, he slowly but steadily removed the tangled autumn olive and bush honeysuckle plants.
For 18 months he chopped away, until a land dispute halted his efforts, and the shrubs and vines returned with a vengeance.
Today, George helps maintain that same property as stewardship chair of the Greenbelt Land Trust of Mid-Missouri, a nonprofit group that now owns the land. Called the Hundred Acre Woods, it is protected and being returned to prairie grassland.
As stewardship chair, George, 57, also manages outreach and coordinates fundraisers and volunteer projects on properties Greenbelt has acquired over the past several years.
He is also regional resource supervisor for the Missouri Department of Conservation where he works as a bridge between the administration and workers in the field.
The influence he has on the land and the empowerment of others to preserve the natural beauty in Missouri makes the work worthwhile, he said.
“This kind of work is tiring, but rarely stressful,” George said. “It’s therapeutic.”
Hundred Acre Woods
The history of Hundred Acre Woods is more complicated than the storybook version.
Before the owners Jim and Joanna Whitely died, they declared in their will that the property was to be given to a nearby college for an outdoor classroom. They asked that it remain unspoiled and hired George to get rid of the invasive species that had taken root.
The college accepted the property but soon had doubts about the intended use as a classroom. The college decided instead to section the land and sell it.
Friends of the Whitelys protested this decision, leading to six years of negotiations over the property. By then, the invasive growth had gotten to the point where it needed to be severely pruned or burned and sprayed with chemicals, a job that can’t be done by hand.
Years later while walking the property, George mentioned that many areas had become so impassable that they had to be removed by a brush mulcher. That has fostered the growth native prairie plants and restored the beauty of the property.
“It’s a bit deceiving,” said George while looking around at the burned ground, “but by June it will be waist-to-shoulder high with prairie grass.”
Loving the outdoors
George worked for the University of Central Missouri as a lab technician for two years after finishing a degree in biology. After he earned a master’s degree, he moved to Kansas City in 1998 to take a job as a game warden, giving him a flexible schedule and an office outdoors.
His favorite part of the job was connecting with people, he said, and feeling as if he made a difference in people’s lives and the environment.
“Sometimes it was just a matter of talking to people,” he said. He would sometimes have ticket visitors, but he rarely encountered indignant lawbreakers looking for trouble.
In 2000, he moved to St. Louis to become an urban wildlife biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation. The new job would offer a more structured schedule, and with little ones on the way, it seemed to be the smart thing to do.
Yet George never lost his passion to work outdoors and be close to nature.
In 2002, the opportunity to work as a natural history biologist would move George back to mid-Missouri to continue working for the state Conservation Department in Columbia.
With a promising change of scenery, George said he was excited for greater task diversity and a more enjoyable work environment. It would be the beginning of his almost 20 year career in central Missouri.
Both jobs would eventually catapult him into the position he now holds as regional resource supervisor, creating budgets and overseeing plans for the various regions in Missouri.
Greenbelt Land Trust
George has spent the last six years on the board of directors for Greenbelt, finishing his second term. The land trust has offered a way to supplement the administrative roles he has with the Department of Conservation.
He had been introduced to Greenbelt through sponsored workdays after he moved to Columbia. He would spend weekends assisting projects that involved land management through Greenbelt.
Managing land can include burning or chopping unwanted ground brush and spreading seeds to help the regrowth of natural species. George also organizes volunteer groups to join the land management teams.
“We see a wide variety of people who want to help,” he said.