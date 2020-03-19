By Francesca Hecker
In 1976, Jon Poses headed to Europe to spend nine months discovering more about himself. Instead, he discovered jazz.
Going to the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland will do that to a young man.
Poses wanted to do something about this newfound passion, to bring jazz to an appreciative audience. As a native, he knew New York was an epicenter for jazz. He even thought about putting down his roots there.
To this day, he’s not sure why he didn’t return to New York, but Columbia has benefited from that decision.
Poses, 66, is the founder and driving force behind the We Always Swing Jazz Series, a musical staple in Columbia for over two decades.
After years of running the nonprofit out of his home, the organization relocated downtown, first for a decade on North Eighth Street. Since 2012, an office at 21 N. Tenth St. has served as home for the series.
The series schedule, once matched to Columbia’s academic calendar, is now a year-round operation. This year, some 50 events will take place, among them more than a dozen concerts plus educational and community events. The annual budget, once $30,000, is now $340,000.
The name of the series pays homage to two of Poses’ greatest passions — jazz and baseball. As visual evidence, the series logo shows a baseball player swinging a saxophone like a bat and a note rather than a number on his back.
Founded in 1995, the We Always Swing Jazz Series is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. Over the last quarter-century, it has brought 1,500 artists to Columbia to perform 300 jazz concerts.
The series is quite well-supported. For at least the last two years, it has received the most donations among more than 120 nonprofit organizations in the annual CoMoGives campaign.
“The December CoMoGives Campaign has become our most important concentrated fundraising effort,” Poses said.
Finding his placePoses barely scraped by the year after he founded the jazz series in 1995. Only 13 people signed up for season tickets that year, which included six concerts.. Attendance was just as discouraging when he arranged a tribute concert to jazz musician Charlie Parker, called “Big Band Bird” on what would have been Parker’s 75th birthday.
“I made through the first year, but I promised myself if I couldn’t raise additional funds — outside funds — to help support the series, it was a sign for me to leave Columbia,” Poses said.
In its second year, he raised close to $31,000, enough to keep the jazz series going.
Poses ran the series out of his home until 2002, when he decided to establish a downtown presence. That rental space lasted until 2012 when he moved the nonprofit into the building at 21 N. Tenth St., which remains the headquarters for the series.
Years before Poses started the jazz series, the two owners of Murry’s had approached him with an idea to offer jazz at the restaurant. Poses, who graduated with a master’s degree in journalism, was working as a freelance writer at the time, and he was starting to make jazz connections.
“I was doing a profile on a very wonderful jazz musician named James Williams, now deceased unfortunately ... I asked him, if he was coming out this way, would he play Murry’s?” he said.
In those days, Murry’s had an upright piano and not much of a sound system. Still, in September 1985, Poses was able to persuade Williams to perform at the restaurant.
Poses then began to book jazz musicians at Murry’s and help manage the musicians’ tours, overseeing shows in dozens of cities across the country, as well as Columbia.
One of the most ambitious tours featured four pianists performing simultaneously.
“When I was managing James [Williams] ... James was in an ensemble that consisted of four pianists and a bassist and a drummer, but it was literally four pianos on stage at once,” he said. “So, I went to Yamaha and convinced them to lend me four grand pianos to take around the country.”
North American Van Lines moved the pianos, and the ensemble performed 19 cities in 23 days.
All this was before fax machines and cell phones, and Poses was racking up enormous phone bills in his home office.
“I had phone bills of $1,200 a month, $1,500 a month,” he said. “This was 1985-6-7.” .
Again, he considered going back to New York to work in some facet of jazz from there. It was time to leave Missouri, he thought. And yet, again he stayed.
In early 1995, he began conducting Saturday night jazz shows at Murry’s. They drew such big crowds, he said, that the core audience would arrive early to snap up the good seats.
Things got tricky when football season rolled around. Every Saturday night, football fans were latching onto Murry’s as a place to watch a game or enjoy drinks afterward. The jazz lovers were already parked at the tables, waiting for the music to begin. It was like mixing oil and water.
Poses and Murry’s owners realized they needed another way to satisfy the jazz fans.
So he dreamed up a subscription series. His passion had finally merged with his inclination to stay in Columbia and make a living.
25 years of jazz
Over the last 25 years, the jazz series has produced more than 300 concerts and events. Among his favorite events was one he arranged in 2001: A Night of Jazz and Baseball It would be a one-night-only, one-of-a-kind musical experience.
He invited sportscaster Bob Costas and Don Newcombe,, the pitcher for the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians, as well as other major league ballplayers.
He also invited documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, who had produced films on both jazz and baseball.
Some 800 people attended the event, making it a true mashup of music and sports.
That night, Costas moderated a panel with former ballplayers about racism in baseball, Burns reflected on the relationship between jazz and baseball and James Williams was musical director for a nine-piece band .
“It could’ve been a yearlong project on its own,” Poses said.
The jazz series now runs from September through May with “Sundays @ Murry’s” and “Jazz in the District.” In October, the series presented the Branford Marsalis Quartet to the Missouri Theatre, and upcoming “District” concerts include Christian McBride and Benny Green on April 23.
On April 16, saxophonist Miguel Zenón will celebrate the music of Puerto Rico.
As the series moves into its secod quarter-century, Poses continues to stick to his fundamental mission — having jazz find a permanent home in the community. He doesn’t want the series to stop with him. He wants it to grow beyond him.
“It doesn’t happen without the musicians,” he said. “And it doesn’t happen without the audience.”