Giving back to the community is a way many people spend their time, but 68-year-old Kathleen Neasontook the notion to a deeper level. Neason spent 33 years working as a nurse and helping others. Since semi-retiring, she has shifted her attention to the MU Clinical Research Center and True North of Columbia, a shelter for domestic violence victims.
“I realized that nursing isn’t a job, it’s a lifestyle, and when I semi-retired several years ago, I just wanted to continue my service somehow to the community,” she said.
That’s when she discovered True North, a nonprofit organization that advocates for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. It helps empower those who have been abused mentally, physically, emotionally and financially by their intimate partners.
The organization provides education, counseling, shelter, safety training and transitional support after a traumatic experience. True North can also help initiate a legal process if necessary.
“Having experienced domestic violence in the past, I realized that with a combination of bringing my own success story along with nursing education and my nursing experience, I could really be of assistance,” Neason said. “It seemed like a real perfect fit for me.”
When COVID-19 hit, True North stopped using volunteers, but that didn’t stop Neason from offering a hand.
“I knew they were working short-staffed, and I also knew that domestic violence was very much on the rise because people are out of work and forced to stay at home,” she said.
One day she called and made them an offer: If she couldn’t volunteer, she asked if they would hire her. And they did.
Neason fields the crisis calls that come through the 24/7 True North hotline. She provides emotional support to those who call and also puts them in contact with community resources.
“Kathleen has so much wisdom and insight into how to help people, and she has that spirit of service that I think sometimes the newer generations have kind of lost,” said Elizabeth Herrera Eichenberger, executive director of True North of Columbia.
“She understands intrinsically that it is everybody’s responsibility to pitch in to make our community great so she’s very active about doing that.” s
Neason’s husband, Terry, 73, believes in the work his wife is doing with True North and is proud of her. He believes volunteering is one of the best uses of time to benefit the community and more people should step up to do it.
“Every time she goes out the door headed for True North, I tell her to ‘Do great good,’” he said. “And she does. She really does.”
Neason hopes for an end to the pandemic soon so she can return to her work in full swing, along with volunteering for True North. She also hopes to get back to her many hobbies, including swing dancing, tap dancing, African drumming and hugging her grandchildren whom she hasn’t seen for months.
“I met her way too late in life,” her husband said. “She is just a dynamite human being and the kindest soul I’ve ever met.”