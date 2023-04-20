Aging is one of the biggest factors in cognitive decline, said Ashish Sarangi, a geriatric psychiatrist and assistant professor of psychiatry at MU.
People can’t stop aging, Sarangi notes, but they can add habits to their daily lives to keep their minds sharp for as long as possible.
“There’s a lot of genetics involved in memory cognition, like a family history of memory issues, but there are ways to help your cognition,” Sarangi said.
Although people can’t control their genetics or aging, he said they can take control of their lifestyles and the way they take care of themselves.
“Some of the things we can have control over are things like high blood pressure, so make sure that’s controlled at adequate levels,” Sarangi said. “Also managing our blood sugar levels helps decrease the risk of disease.”
This is especially important for those who have diabetes, he said.
Steps to take
Preventative measures such as avoiding head injury or making an effort to decrease one’s likeliness to have a stroke are ways to protect the brain’s functional abilities, he said.
“If you can prevent stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes and head injuries, I think that would help a lot,” Sarangi said. “It’s critical to manage those.”
Head injuries often lead to memory issues and cognitive decline and can be prevented through simple actions like wearing a seatbelt while driving, he said.
Diet is importantIn addition to avoiding physical injury, Sarangi said assuring that you have a healthy, balanced diet is an important lifestyle change to make for brain health.
“Diet has also shown to play a significant role, so making sure your diet is mostly fruits and vegetables and high in protein and low in carbohydrates is good,” Sarangi said.
He recommends the Mediterranean diet and a high consumption of leafy green vegetables, as well as cooking with olive oil.
Sarangi adds that frequent exercise is another important thing to implement in one’s life in order to mitigate cognitive decline.
Keep active“Exercise at least three to four times a week,” Sarangi said. “Cardiovascular exercise about 30 to 45 minutes is what’s usually recommended because it increases blood flow to the brain and that’s really critical.”
He also recommends yoga, which has shown some benefit for brain health and decreasing stress.
Get enough sleep
On top of switching to a healthy diet or continuing one, Sarangi said sleep is a huge factor in a person’s cognitive abilities.
“I think adequate sleep is really critical for everyone, but especially as we age,” he said. “So make sure you’re getting at least six to eight hours of restful sleep.”
Those who struggle to get restful sleep should check their medications with their doctors to see if they play a role in sleep distress.
“Chronic poor sleep can lead to poor memory functioning,” Sarangi said. “And medications such as benzodiazepines or Xanax can affect your cognitive functioning especially with chronic use in susceptible individuals.”
Review supplements
Sarangi advises reviewing supplements with a doctor.
“There’s been some modest benefit with some vitamins, but I would not recommend people start taking multivitamins all of the sudden,” Sarangi said. “Because we don’t have enough evidence to prove they really work or prevent or reverse dementia just yet.”
He said the research is still promising, but he recommends patients discuss it with their doctors.
“If you do have a deficiency of a specific vitamin, then it may be worthwhile, but not just randomly,” Sarangi said.
Mind games
Engaging in mind game activities and being in social settings can help one’s mind stay in check, he suggests.
“Keep your brain active with reading or doing crossword puzzles or things like that.” Sarangi said. “Socialization is also important, as social isolation has been linked to depression and then subsequent cognitive decline.”
According to Sarangi, people should begin implementing these lifestyle changes as soon as they can, since cognitive damage can be avoided early on. But regardless of age or genetics, it’s better late than never.
“Even if you start making these changes after 50, I still think it’s worthwhile because at least you can slow down the progress, or worsening, regardless if you can prevent it,” Sarangi said.