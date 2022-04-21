One in four adults have at least one disability, and they have become the largest minority in the United States.
Which is why people like Kerri McBee-Black are dedicated to making lives easier for this group of people through adaptive apparel.
McBee-Black, 50, is an assistant teaching professor in the Department of Textile and Apparel Management at MU.
Her research shows how the lack of appropriate apparel keeps those living with disabilities from fully participating in social and economic outlets.
Adaptive apparel can be designed for performance and functional needs, but in the past, it was geared toward the needs of caregivers who were responsible for getting people dressed.
McBee-Black said she believes the clothing should instead be stylish, trend-focused pieces that everyone would want to wear.
“It’s taking it beyond just solving a problem and making it look like apparel that would be for anyone and everything,” she said.
In fact, she said she believes disability is likely to touch everyone at some point in their lives.
“We all are going to face disability in some form or fashion,” she said.
The U.S. has a population of approximately 64 million disabled people, and this significant proportion of the population has been historically ignored in fashion.
A phrase that speaks to her belief in fashionable adaptive clothing is “nothing about us without us.”
It refers to user-centered apparel that relies on a partnership between the designer and the ones wearing the clothing.
McBee-Black believes no one should be creating products without input first.
“Never assume that you know what your consumer wants,” she said.
McBee-Black has collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger, the first big fashion player to join the adaptive apparel market in 2016. Since then, she noted that the adaptive apparel market has skyrocketed.
A consumer marketing research firm called Coreside Research predicts the adaptive apparel market will reach $294 million by 2026.
Despite the forecast, McBee-Black sees two roadblocks to future growth — brands that try to customize their pieces for every disability and the assumption that those with disabilities have low income.
She asserts that the vast majority have access to disposable income and can afford fashion that is both trendy and functional.
“If I’m a wheelchair user, that does not mean I do not care about fashion,” McBee-Black said. “I do want to have something that can function in my wheelchair, but can’t you have both?”
She is now doing consulting work with Gamut Management, a product and talent development and marketing company. Together, they are soliciting businesses that might consider producing adaptive apparel.
“They’re doing it with the products,” McBee-Black said. “They’re also doing it culturally throughout the company.”
She said she believes there are easily relatable processes that can connect fashion to a market that has been seemingly ignored, whether it’s someone with a limb difference or someone with a size-inclusive approach.
“You don’t have to recreate everything,” she said. “A lot of it can be solved with fabric, placement of graphics or the seams.”
To understand adaptive apparel and how to create it is essential for everyone in the fashion industry, McBee-Black said.
“If you can solve the problem with this community, you can solve it for any user,” she said.