The Columbia Public Library offers tech classes on a three-month schedule. The dates are updated on the library website, and copies are available at the library. New classes are often added during the year.
Drop-in tech help and basic skills lab
This class is offered regularly, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Techs are available to solve problems and answer questions about Windows, Android, iOS and other possible softwares or devices. A self-paced interactive program is available on the library’s computers to teach the user the basics of Windows 10 and Gmail.
Google Photos
Google Photos is a tool offered free to those with a Gmail account. It can be used to store photos if a computer is out of storage and can also be used to edit, organize and share pictures with other Google users.
Cloud computing
The concept of the cloud can be tricky. This class explains how the cloud works and how to set up iCloud, Google Drive or OneDrive. Students are encouraged to bring a username and password if they already subscribe to these services. The class will approach the use of the cloud for computers, tablets or any brand of phones.
Interactive computer tutorials
This class has self-paced tutorials on library computers about internet browsing, using Gmail and Microsoft Office, and more. It’s recommended that users bring headphones.
Online security basics
Online threats are consistently in the news. This class teaches how to keep information safe and prevent computer viruses.
Introduction to WordPress WordPress.com is a platform that helps set up a blog and a personal website. In this class, students learn how to set up an account and navigate the service.
Selling online: eBay and Etsy
The eBay and Etsy platforms allow consumers to buy and sell products around the world. This class covers selling goods on these platforms and buying items safely. Etsy is a site where artisans can set up an online shop, so instructors share tips on pricing, listing and advertising.