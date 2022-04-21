The year 1982 was a big year for Linda Lutz: She got married, began graduate school and was finally told by her doctor that she had lupus.
Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of the body. It occurs when the immune system attacks healthy tissue and organs instead of an infection.
Lutz had been experiencing persistent, widespread pain for years and while the diagnosis validated her concerns, lupus is a chronic disease with no cure. It can be managed, but it will not go away.
“The doctor said, ‘You have to do three things: change your diet, exercise more and reduce stress,’” Lutz said. “So I started doing yoga.”
Lutz fell in love with the practice immediately and finally began to feel better. She began to teach it the following year.
Nearly 40 years later, she is still teaching her students how to use yoga to heal themselves — both physically and mentally.
With her 70th birthday coming up this year, Lutz credits the practice — in addition to weekly therapy, a balanced diet and powerlifting — for the flexibility, balance and agility she has gained that many her age have not.
“I have improved in the past five years rather than doing what people are supposed to do — which is to get worse,” she said.
“Doing what people are supposed to do” has never really been Lutz’s style. Growing up in the Bay Area of California in the 1960s, she learned early on to follow her own path.
In high school, she planned protests and changed the dress code. But after her younger brother was drafted during the Vietnam War era, she left her anti-establishment days behind. She then joined the military herself.
Lutz was in basic training preparing to go to Vietnam to serve as an operating room technician when the U.S. stopped sending troops to Southeast Asia. Instead, she became one of the first female drill sergeants in the U.S. Army.
In 1975, her go-getter mentality took her back to school, where she traded camo for classes.
She earned bachelor’s degrees in both chemistry and biology, and somehow managed to throw in a minor in theater. She also pursued a Ph.D. in marine biology with an emphasis in environmental toxicology.
Her yoga practice really took off in 1986 after she began to study Iyengar yoga. Iyengar yoga is designed to achieve alignment “on all levels: physical, emotional, psychological, the organic level, at the spiritual level,” she said. Practitioners engage in the pursuit of Samadhi, a state of total enlightenment — and a better, easier life.
In California and Madison, Wisconsin, where she lived for a brief period in the late ‘80s, Lutz fit in with other eclectic community members, and she said her yoga classes were always full.
Moving to the middle of Missouri in 1987 was a different story.
The culture was distinctly different from that in California, especially the yoga scene. Columbia only had three yoga teachers, including Lutz, and not a single studio.
She approached three gyms looking for an opportunity to teach.
“One of the gyms wrote me back and said, ‘You are teaching the devil’s work,’” Lutz said. “So that tells you a little bit about the mentality.”
Ultimately she adapted, and yoga is no longer considered the “devil’s work” in Columbia, as demonstrated by the extensive number of studios in the city.
And as the culture of yoga changed, so did Lutz.
“I might have been a little overzealous and not as compassionate as I am now,” she said. “I know a lot more now, too. I’m a kinder, gentler teacher.”
John Karl, a 67-year-old Navy combat veteran, has been practicing with Lutz for almost three years. When he began, he was unable to lower himself to the floor and get back up again. With the use of props, he can now practice on the mat, and he’s noticed other big changes, too.
“I find I can stand up straighter, which, when you go and get measured, suddenly I’m about an inch taller,” Karl said. “That was kind of a big deal for me.”
Throughout her career as a yoga teacher, Lutz has prioritized healing, insisting on getting to know each one of them to understand their needs more fully.
Lutz said her younger students often seem confused when they meet their new teacher for the first time. She draws on her military background, scientific expertise and years of experience and intense training with yoga to lend her credibility.
She also doesn’t mess around on the mat.
“My approach to teaching is very dogmatic, very brisk and very direct,” Lutz said. “You stay long enough with me, you’ll understand. It’s efficient, it’s effective, but I love you.”