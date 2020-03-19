It can be quiet on Saturdays at the First Baptist Church in Columbia, except for the sounds of buzzing, hissing and humming.
Your ears aren’t deceiving you, but it’s not what it seems. It’s a group of Literacy Action Corps tutors working on their consonants.
Literacy Action Corps is a local nonprofit organization that teaches English skills to adults, both native and non-native speakers.
The group is an affiliate of ProLiteracy, a nationwide literacy and education organization established in 2002.
A missionary named Frank Laubach realized that the ability to read and write could solve many problems associated with low economic status. Literacy Action Corps in Columbia is one of a network of 1,000 programs in the United States.
Tutors work on four levels of language with a student — dialogue, vocabulary, grammar and pronunciation. They practice speaking, reading and writing exercises for an hour a week with their teachers.
Shirley Colbert, 66, is the English language learner student tutor coordinator and tutor trainer for the organization.
She is in charge of training volunteer tutors in Columbia and matching them with students.
“When I see my training class, I’m trying to pick students for them that match their interests and capabilities,” Colbert said.
The English language learners range from international students, who have some experience with English, to refugees who often have very little experience.
They come from across the world, including China, South Korea, Bosnia, Iraq and Burma.
The skills that tutors learn in training can be applied to other English language programs at Refugee and Immigration Services, City of Refuge and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Leslie Clay, 69, has been a tutor since 1997.
It started when she read a newspaper advertisement for the training sessions.
She had been an English major in college and wanted to help those from other cultures learn the language.
“I think I get more out of it than [my students] do,” Clay said. “I get to travel all over the world without going to an airport. And I’ve really learned to appreciate my own language.”
Like many tutors, Clay’s relationships with her students continue even after they reach their linguistic goals.
One year, she helped a Bosnian family after a flood swamped their home.
“They called two days before Christmas after I had helped them with their problems,” said Clay, who has worked as an insurance attorney.
“They wanted to give me a little gift, and they brought out armloads of gifts and a card,” she said.
Clay was moved by the sentiment. Tutors only gifts from students they are no longer working with.
The following summer, she reciprocated their gifts and shared a meal with them during their Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.
“Learning to appreciate other people’s cultures and their approach to life broadens my outlook,” Clay said. “And it broadens my appreciation of all of God’s children.”
Mahree Skala, 67, is the current president of Literacy Action Corps. She said she loves seeing the connections students and teachers build together.
“It’s wonderful for me to see the bond that forms between tutors and students, especially with the English language learners,” Skala said.
“Some of the tutors even end up going to visit the students once they’ve gone back to their home country.”
The linguistic skills the students learn go beyond conversational abilities.
Being fluent in English opens doors to apply for a driver’s license, to purchase a home and — perhaps — live in America permanently.
“One of the most exciting things that happens to any tutor and of course, any student is when they’re able to become an American citizen,” Skala said.
“A couple from the Congo recently passed their [citizenship] tests. And their three oldest children, who were born in a refugee camp in Uganda, also became American citizens,” she said.
As the tutors help their students navigate a new culture and language, the teachers often learn what it’s like to immerse yourself in a foreign culture. Skala said it has given her a new appreciation for the courage it takes.
“I am inspired by so many refugees who have lost everything,” she said. “And they’re determined to make a good life here and work so hard. I don’t know if I would have the strength to do that.”
Colbert shares that thought and said it has been an experience that has enhanced her ability to regard others in an entirely new light.
“If you learn to understand people from other cultures, it will enrich your whole life,” Colbert said.
“You’ll [be] more effective in accepting people’s differences and rejoicing in that. I think that our community would not be what it is without them.”