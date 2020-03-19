There’s a new fitness studio in Columbia where you can do all the rowing you want without getting wet.
RHO Engine Room, 10 W. Nifong Blvd., Suite 113, introduces a rapidly growing trend of low-impact, high-intensity workouts based on rowing.
The fitness space is divided into two areas, with a set of 10 rowing machines on one side of the room and 10 Terra-Core balance trainers on the other side.
Most classes alternate workouts between the balance trainer and the rowing machines, but there is never a day when row machines aren’t in use, said owner Laura Kitzi, who has worked in the fitness community for 22 years.
Rowing machines remove the gravity from the lower body and joints while providing a full cardio workout that provides easy mobility and conditioning, she said.
The Terra-Core introduces a stability challenge to workouts. It can be used for stretches, pushups, lifts, squats, situps, planks and more.
Kitzi said she designed RHO to help burn calories, maintain weight loss and promote overall strength. In physics, rho, is the Greek symbol used to represent resistivity, or how strongly a material resists the current.
“(I) take fitness to mean that people are fit to accomplish all that they have in their heart and mind,” Kitzi said.
Classes are scheduled every day, typically six or seven classes on weekdays that start at 5:30 a.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. On weekends, classes start either at 8 or 9 a.m. and end in late morning or early afternoon. There are daily variations, so it’s best to check the website.
For those who struggle with fitness due to physical restrictions or who want a less intense experience — there’s a masters class, which is cardio and strength-based with a gentler fitness target.
Classes are usually capped at 20 people. Kitzi said she was going for a small fitness community where you can get to know the person next to you. It’s more fun when someone makes a friend, she said.
“I know it’s been a good day if I’ve seen someone give a high-five or sang or danced or put up a sweat,” she said. “Those (moments) are what we hope to accomplish every day.”
On a rowing machine, you can focus on your lower body (pushing with just your legs), arms (arm curls with the cord), or work the entire body by performing the complete motion of rowing a boat.
Water-based rowing machines have replaced air-based ones so the power of a rowing stroke is tied to the rush of water produced by the rotating paddle. Additionally, each machine comes equipped with a meter that monitors distance, calories and speed.
Terra-Core trainers have been part of the fitness center since it opened in 2018. Kitzi said she was able to get ahead of a trend with the Terra-Core before it rocketed to popularity in November, thanks to a segment on “Shark Tank.”
A crew coxswain rotates among members to motivate others in the class. In rowing, the crew coxswain stands at the front of the boat and helps keep a steady pace. At RHO, the coxswain keeps others on track by always showing up and working hard.
“When people fall short of a goal, it is not a failure,” said the current coxswain, Don Corwin. “The result is a resolve to go at it again.”
Oksana Loginova was an early member of RHO and has helped recruit a significant portion of the community. She said she could picture a lot of her friends enjoying it, so why not share it?
“You can make it more competitive by pushing yourself to shave two seconds off your split time and picking dumbbells 5 pounds heavier, or finding somebody in the room just a tad better than you and trying to reach their level,” she said. “Or you can do you, at the pace you are comfortable with, at the level that your body can tolerate without getting overworked.”