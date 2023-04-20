As the weather gets warmer, outdoor activities like fishing become all the more appealing. Aspiring anglers may be surprised to learn they don’t need to leave the city to do it.
These few tips can help get the biggest bang out of a fishing excursion without traveling outside of Columbia.
Where to fishColumbia is home to several public fishing spots, each containing catfish, sunfish and black bass, among other species:
■ Cosmo-Bethel Lake, 6 acres.
■ A. Perry Phillips Park Lake, 40 acres.
■ Twin Lakes, 18 acres.
■ Stephens Park Lake, 12 acres.
■ Antimi Lake, 2 acres.
■ Lake of the Woods, 3 acres.
■ Turkey Farm Lake, 12 acres.
Maddie Est, media specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, said the department’s nearby conservation areas, Eagle Bluffs and Three Creeks, are also popular spots for fishing.
Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area is at Columbia’s southwest edge, and Three Creeks Conservation Area is about halfway between Columbia and Ashland.
What to takeOnce the location is determined, local outdoor or tackle shops such as Tombstone Tackle.
The nearby Black Dog Outdoors in Ashland can take care of bait and other equipment needs.
The Conservation Department’s website recommends tailoring bait to the desired fish, but adds that worms are likely the best all-around option.
Know the rulesAnyone with the intention to fish also needs to be aware of park regulations.
“Our conservation agents do travel around, and they will check and see, you know, do you have your fishing permit, your license, stuff like that,” Est said.
Usually, bodies of water managed by the Conservation Department have signposts that list the regulations, but it’s “always good to review it before you go out.” Permits are listed on the Conservation Department’s website.
“So we always encourage folks to take a look at that because regulations do change. Even if you’ve been fishing for a long time, they do constantly update,” Est said.
Anyone over the age of 65 is allowed to fish without a permit.