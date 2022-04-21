Mary Dewey was a volunteer for the game of deck shuffleboard for five years at the Missouri Senior Games before she jumped into the sport.
The Senior Games, typically held in June, are an Olympic-style sports festival for individuals age 50 and older.
In deck shuffleboard, players use cue sticks to push weighted pucks into a glide down a narrow court until they come to rest within a marked scoring area.
It takes skill, finesse and technique to place the puck in a strategic position in relation to other pucks. Good players learn how to arrange them so the highest-scoring ones don’t get knocked off by an opponent.
In 2021, a team from Macon showed up without a couple of members and asked Dewey to join them.
“I’m like, I think I can do that,” she said.
That first time out, she won a gold medal in the sport and has continued to win in the 50-54 age group. Last year she placed first in women’s singles and second in doubles.
Dewey says she has fallen in love with the sport. She had so much fun during that first game, she said, that she decided to continue playing shuffleboard competitively.
However, she also noticed a problem the first time playing: “There aren’t many women doing this.”
As a result, there wasn’t a woman available to play with her on a doubles team. This led to her playing alone against a men’s team.
As a new player, she said she had to endure a lot of advice from the competition. Also, a winning shot was knocked off the deck, which also dampened her spirits.
That, combined with the unwarranted advice from her opponents, did not give her the satisfying win that her competitive instincts craved.
“I had to keep reminding myself that I had just started playing,” she said.
Yet, the experience had an upside.
“Having to go against a bunch of men makes you stronger. It makes you more competitive,” Dewey said.
The clear disadvantage she faced actually ended up pushing her as an athlete, but she does hope to see more women out on the deck.
She said she believes the coronavirus may have led older prospects to put caution ahead of competition. This year, COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place, and all players will be required to wear a mask or remain 6 feet apart.
Although this was the first time Dewey pushed a puck down a court, she said she has always loved sports. Born and raised in Columbia, she first got involved with sports playing softball through her church team in the ninth grade.
Her father was a professional bowler and her mother was a regular volunteer at sports events. She was looking to find a way to combine both activities and began volunteering for the Show Me State Games.
When a call for volunteers went out in 2017 to help with the Senior Games, she, her mother and an aunt all decided to begin volunteering for the senior sports festival.
It soon became a tradition to volunteer every year during the shuffleboard competition. Now Dewey is competing in the games and collecting medals.
“It feels good to give back,” she said.