Around 1990, Mary Vydella Chapman befriended a tailor and Holocaust survivor in Kansas City. They bonded over a passion for sewing, but their friendship went beyond that.
One day he became quite serious in conversation and told her, “No matter what you do in life, never let the world forget what happened to your people.”
Chapman was struck by this. At the time, her husband was experiencing kidney failure and was close to death, so she said she wasn’t thinking much about her people.
But after her husband died and she moved home to Moberly, the man’s words would persist.
While sewing one day, her son called and told her to turn on the television to watch Oprah talk about a book she might like. It was called “Hidden in Plain View: A Secret Story of Quilts and the Underground Railroad” by Jacqueline L. Tobin and Raymond G. Dobard.
The book explores how enslaved people used encoded quilts to plan their escape from Southern plantations.
It shares the ancestral history of Ozella McDaniel Williams, a descendant of slaves who used the quilt code to organize getaways through the underground railroad. Her quilt code has a dozen block patterns, each with symbolic meanings.
Chapman’s son gave her the book, she read it and the earlier conversation with the Holocaust survivor bubbled to the surface.
She acquired pictures and patterns for the quilts and set to work making quilts to honor the struggles of Black Americans throughout history.
Chapman, 77, has used her sewing skills to make and present quilts across Missouri for more than a decade that illustrate how quilts are integral to the country’s Black history.
Now, Chapman totes a set of quilts across the state to talk about their history to different groups. She explains the symbolism in each block, all clues to slaves as they prepared to escape, as well as other civil rights history.
Messages sent in stitches
Chapman has sewed for most of her life and made her first underground railroad quilt in 2010, based on the code presented in “Hidden in Plain View.”
As she began to recreate the quilt, Chapman realized that the enslaved women making the quilts originally would not have been able to go to a craft store to purchase a bolt of fabric.
“So I started getting, you know, just bits and pieces and started putting them together and began to make what I thought that she would probably have to use to make it.”
Quilts were often draped over fences and other inconspicuous spots on plantations to air, Chapman said. Each block would then convey certain messages to those wishing to escape.
The first block in the underground railroad quilt is called the “monkey’s wrench,” which would give slaves a sign that it was time to get ready, gather materials and make sure they were truly prepared to embark on a life-or-death mission.
“There was no turning back,” she said.
The second block is known as the “wagon wheel” or “Dresden plate.” Chapman said she normally describes this one as a symbol for “when you had to really be on your p’s and q’s.”
When this pattern was displayed, it signaled that it was almost time to run. Chapman said around 2 or 3 a.m. in late winter or early spring was the most common time set for escape.
The third block is called the “bear paw,” which uses squares and triangles to mimic four paws, apparently letting people know to follow animal tracks as the route.
“You’re talking to people that had never been off the plantation,” she said. The bear paw implied that pawprints could help travelers navigate across rough terrain, since animals would know how and people would not.
Connecting to the code
The history of the quilt code has been disputed by historians and some quilters, but for Chapman and countless others, it holds special importance.
Chapman has made other representational quilts too, sometimes with help from friends. A few use printed fabrics to display newspaper clippings from the 1960s, depicting civil rights leaders, protests and news. Ruby Bridges, Ida B. Wells, W. E. B. DuBois, Marcus Garby and Dred Scott are just a few of the important figures displayed across the quilts.
Other quilts show anonymous figures. For example, Chapman found a block on eBay of Black women dancing. She bought it, added beads and more blocks and reflected about the way Black women are portrayed in the media.
Another is a work in progress with a friend that shows two Black women praying and playing the violin along with a gospel choir.
As she works, Chapman contemplates the relevance of the subjects to Black history.
“Especially when I have to do research, you know, I just keep thinking about the people, about what they went through, what they were thinking,” she said.
Learning about the quilt code helped Chapman realize how quilts can chronicle an important story.
“I had never thought of using a quilt as any kind of anything that would tell anybody about the struggle of Black people in America,” she said.
“That question hadn’t crossed my mind, but when I put it together with what (the Holocaust survivor) was talking about, it kind of jogged my mind.”
Spreading the message today
After completing her first quilt 13 years ago, Chapman said it did not take long before she wanted to teach people about their meaning and significance.
“I’ve tried to see if I could find somebody else that would do the talking, but nobody wanted to,” Chapman said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘OK, I guess I’ve got to do it myself.’”
She can’t quite remember her first engagement, but it was likely at a quilting guild. She was then asked to go to some local service group, and soon she was booked up.
“It was just by word of mouth,” she said. “I didn’t do any advertising or anything.”
Chapman said she’s visited most of the churches in the area, as well as many schools and civic groups. When she isn’t quilting, she loves to sew clothes and weave or crochet rugs.
“I have to watch myself,” she said about her hobbies. “I’ll get to the point where I’ll pick up too many things.”
Chapman lives in Moberly now, mostly retired besides her quilting work. She was employed at a factory and once tried nursing school, but didn’t like it. She retired quite early, has raised a family and nursed some of them until their deaths. She has four children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, some of whom have also pursued hobbies involving sewing and design.
She is also currently helping a fellow quilt expert Hope Tinker organize an exhibition at Central Methodist University in 2024 that will feature Black quilters. Any quilter interested in telling Black stories through quilts is welcome to become involved, Chapman said.
Going through life, she remembers this advice: “My dad always said, ‘Just put one foot before the other one, and before you know it, you’re moving forward.’”