Mataka Askari barely survived his first year in the Missouri State Penitentiary.
In 1996, the then 24-year-old became determined to make the best of the rest of his 30-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense.
During a conversation in the prison yard one day, Askari received an invaluable piece of advice: Spend his time learning and reading as much as he could, starting with “The Autobiography of Malcolm X.”
Twenty-four years later, after an early release, Askari became a father for the first time to a baby girl.
As a tribute to Malcolm X and the impact his autobiography had made on his life, Askari named her Xola (ZO-luh) from the South African Xhosa tribe. It means “to stay in peace.”
Askari now holds a handful of leadership positions within the community. He is a member of the state advisory board for the Department of Mental Health and the re-entry board with the Department of Corrections under his legal name, which he stopped using during his time in prison. He instead adopted the last name of Askari — the same name as that of the older prisoner whose advice changed his life.
He belongs to a mentorship program for young men at Battle High School, and he’s been a speaker at MU, Columbia College, Lincoln University and several local high schools. He is a community advocate for mental health awareness, post-incarceration struggles and diversifying the education curriculum.
“I have a lot of stuff I’ve done since I’ve been home,” Askari said.
He doesn’t believe in “luck, chance, happenstance or coincidence,” but he does believe there is an explicit purpose for everything as part of a greater story. His own story began in St. Louis during the rise of crack cocaine use — and right in the middle of the war on drugs.
A difficult childhood
Growing up in an impoverished community where resources were scarce and self-doubt was plentiful, Askari said he believed that achieving anything beyond the tough streets of St. Louis was unattainable.
He began to engage in a lifestyle of petty, criminal activity. Eventually, he was selling crack cocaine, until he encountered an undercover police officer.
Prior convictions and mandatory minimums got him the 30-year sentence during the era of “three strikes laws” that were prevalent in the mid-1990s and were meant to impose harsher sentences on repeat offenders. He quickly learned that in order to stay safe, he had to be on high alert at all times; standing too close or staring for too long at someone could unintentionally create conflict.
“Prison is a brutal environment,” Askari said. “But in that environment, I was like a rose that grew from concrete.”
He had a lot of time on his hands in the 8,200 or so days he spent behind bars, so he picked up a book.
“There’s something about the intimacy that you develop when turning the pages of a book,” Askari said. “Highlighting stuff, being able to go back, cross referencing — I loved that.”
He dug into everything, with quantum physics and African history as some of his favorite subjects. He called his perch a “complementary opposite perspective,” that allowed him to see how various things fit together. With this framing, he could quickly transition among subjects, noting their connections.
This infatuation with learning propelled him through the remaining time behind bars.
By the summer of 2018, when Askari finally left prison, two cars full of people were waiting to pick him up.
Post-prison effects
After Askari’s first outside meal in over two decades at Ms. Kim’s Fish and Chicken Shack, his brother took him to get his first cell phone. It was a good day.
But, about six months after his release, the trauma he’d experienced inside prison began to emerge. He began to experience the mental health symptoms of post-incarceration syndrome.
Tasca Tolson, a mental health professional with TMT Consulting in Columbia who specializes in trauma recovery, characterizes the syndrome as a trauma response to experiences unique to the prison experience.
“(Prisoners) never get to de-escalate, never get to rest,” Tolson said. “(Their) brains never get to be off guard.”
Hyper-vigilance, exaggerated startle-responses, outbursts of anger, low impulse control and difficulty sleeping are symptoms, though Askari said he doesn’t experience the last three.
While it’s very similar to PTSD, post-incarceration syndrome has a characteristic PTSD does not — “a chronic sense of helplessness due to the suppression of lifestyle choices,” Tolson said.
Familiar tasks become extremely challenging, not only because they are new but because they have been managed by others in the system.
“What that means is you don’t know how to pay your bill. You don’t know how to get your driver’s license. You don’t know how to fill out an application online,” Askari said.
“You don’t know how to make certain decisions about your life because those decisions have been made for you over a long period of time by other people.”
Finally addressing his post-incarceration syndrome through counseling, Askari was able to better serve those around him in similar circumstances.
Giving help to others
He now works as a certified peer specialist through the nonprofit Connections to Success at the Reentry Opportunity Center, whose website calls it a “one-stop-shop for people recently released from jail or prison.” He teaches personal development classes. In these classes, formerly incarcerated men are taught what they need to know about finding a career after release.
In addition to mentoring young men in the community and being on several boards, Askari gives educational talks. Many of them are about Black history.
He’s now spoken to a number of high schools in Columbia while advocating for the diversification of the education system. He says he always asks the same question of his audience.
“I always ask the educators: ‘Tell me something about Black history before slavery.’ Of course, none of them can.”
He hopes it gets better for his daughter, so she can learn about her own history at school. Askari is determined to create a life for her that’s true to the origin of her name.
“I need to make sure that my daughter has the best opportunities that I’m able to provide her — period,” Askari said. “That’s it. No matter what sacrifices I have to make.”
Xola, now 2, is the sole beneficiary of Askari’s life insurance policy, and she already has a college fund set up. Sending her to the best day care centers and schools is essential to Askari’s greater plan.
“I’m breaking cycles,” he said. “I’m changing the trajectory of my entire family.”