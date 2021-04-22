Citizens typically volunteer to help other people who are sick, hungry, poor and suffering from disasters like floods or fires.
Michael Cox is among a small group of volunteers who help individuals prepare and file their income tax returns. With most people dreading the preparation of their own income tax returns, one would wonder what type of individual would be motivated to do this service without compensation for others?
Cox retired nearly 10 years ago as a Columbia city fireman, a position which he held for over 20 years. Although he accumulated about 130 credit hours at the University of Missouri through 1974, he never graduated.
Part of his education was interrupted when he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. Before earning a degree he went into the field of construction which he pursued for many years until he ended up being a fireman with the city of Columbia.
About 10 years ago, Cox was at the Columbia Public Library when he witnessed some individuals helping other people prepare income tax returns.
Having prepared returns for family and friends in the past, he took an interest in what was transpiring and learned that this was the VITA program, which is an acronym for Voluntary Income Tax Assistance. Having a charitable heart, this program was right up the alley for Cox. He has been involved in this service since that day he first learned about it.
VITA is a program sponsored by and funded by the Internal Revenue Service , designed to provide free tax preparation services to low-income and elderly taxpayers.
The IRS identifies organizations to whom they provide grants to facilitate the process for training volunteers and for acquiring laptops and other materials needed in the tax preparation process and enters into license arrangements with companies who develop software which is used by the VITA volunteers.
“The IRS provides the tools needed for tax preparation — the volunteers provide the expertise and the time needed to prepare the income tax returns for the public,” Cox said.
Taxpayers who seek service from VITA range from people who have almost no income living on Social Security to those who have investment income and pensions.
The average income level of their taxpayers is about $45,000, although some are much higher. The typical client is one who “is low to middle income who hopes to get a refund, and wants it fast,” according to Cox.
Many people pursue the free service from VITA because the thought of preparing their own income tax return is intimidating to them. “People have been intimidated by the tax laws,” Cox said.
“They’re either afraid that they’re going to do something wrong and get in trouble with the IRS, possibly even go to jail or be fined. Or, they’re afraid that they won’t get as much money back or they’ll pay more tax than they have to.” That’s where the VITA volunteers, like Cox, come to the rescue.
The University of Missouri Extension facilitates the VITA program at the Columbia Public Library, where Cox is a volunteer. The local operation is led by MU Associate Professor Andrew Zumwalt, whose interest in the program is twofold.
“I like helping people,” he said. “I do enjoy helping people fix complex problems. Taxes is kind of a complex money problem.”
VITA volunteers like Cox show up at the library from Feb. 1 through April 15 each year, helping anyone who asks for their assistance. Generally, they help a few thousand taxpayers each tax season, according to Cox.
They don’t assist those with businesses or farmers since their situations require many hours that they can’t do in a face-to-face meeting session. They end up primarily helping lower-income taxpayers, which is what inspires Cox.
Veronica Molnar has relied on the VITA service for her tax preparation needs since 1995 when she retired from her job. She originally found the service through the AARP magazine and has been a regular at the public library since 2002, which she finds to be very accommodating.
Cox developed an interest in the world of tax preparation at a young age. While an MU economics student, he wrote a software program for his semester project in the FORTRAN language to produce a simple income tax preparation process.
Besides devoting his time and energy to VITA, Cox also offers his altruistic spirit to other causes. He has annually contributed his time to the Central Missouri Honor Flight, an organization who accompanies veterans to Washington D.C. to see war memorials, for about 10 years.
He also works with Meals on Wheels, taking food to elderly and homebound.
“I’ve been very fortunate through luck and a little bit of skill that I’ve had the time, effort and resources to help quite a few people,” he said.