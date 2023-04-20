In 2022, Oksana Loginova signed up for Lions Roar’s 24-hour marathon, a timed race where runners can sign up for 6, 12 and 24 hours of competition. The marathon took place at the 2.5-mile cross country course by Gans Creek.
She completed 107½ miles in 24 hours, running the first 18 hours with short rests for food and bathroom breaks. She walked the rest and finished in first place for women.
Born and raised in Russia, Loginova came to the United States in 2000 with her husband to get a doctorate in economics at Duke University. Her marathon running was inspired by her Ph.D. adviser.
“He runs long-distance marathons, and he is not only my Ph.D. advisor but I also worked as his driver because he is blind,” she said.
In 2006, Loginova participated in the Heart of America Marathon for the first time and won second place for female runners.
Her success surprises her, she said, because compared to others, she doesn’t run as much. In fact, running isn’t even her first choice of a workout.
High intensity interval training, rowing, cycling and yoga are more typical of her workout routine instead. She also does cardio and full-body workouts at the Rho Engine Room, and she bikes.
Although others might struggle balancing a full-time job as an economics professor at MU, raising three kids and exercising, Loginova says her secret is to avoid commuting. She tries not to spend much time in her car.
For instance, when one child had day camp over spring break, she attached her bicycle to her car and rode home. Then, she biked back to the camp and drove her son home.
Although it might increase commute time, biking allows Loginova to work out while getting to her destinations.
Her 23-year-old son, Tim, said her dedication to fitness also influences the family.
“I think she got more into exercise in college and in grad school, but I always remember doing a lot of exercise even when I was a kid,” he said.
“When my parents picked up rock climbing, I was a toddler, so they’d take me to the climbing gym and I’d climb there.”
The family moved to Columbia when Tim was 6, and they often set off for a walk, hike or bike ride.
“I never got the feeling that my mom stopped exercising because she had kids,” he said.
If his parents wanted to go for a hike, they would put the child in hiking backpacks and take off.
Though Loginova, 49, isn’t certain about her participation in this year’s 24-hour marathon because of a toe injury, she still sees herself remaining active. One of her dreams is to complete a marathon with her youngest son, a child with Down syndrome, when he gets older.
Down syndrome is associated with low muscle tone and how the brain sends signals to muscles, so those with the condition may not seem agile and coordinated when they walk or run.
“It’s an achievement when someone with Down syndrome does a marathon,” Loginova said.