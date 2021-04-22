If Joan Seidel-Petralia hadn’t talked her neighbor Sue Rodgers into cycling, it’s likely Sue wouldn’t have fallen off her bike that fall morning a few years back.
Luckily, Rodgers was able to walk away from the experience unharmed and happily she got back on her bike for the next ride Today, Seidel-Petralia and Rodgers are able to look back and laugh.
Joan Seidel-Petralia — affectionately called “Joanie” among her inner circle — is always on the move, and her group of friends is not far behind.
The 67-year-old Ashland resident is a member of a number of activities in the close-knit community. Among her favorites: riding in the Ashland Folks on Spokes cycling group, volunteering for Southern Boone School District’s Walking School Bus program and taking walks around town in temperatures as cold as 20 degrees with a collection of female friends-turned-family.
A rewarding lifeBefore becoming among the most active people in Ashland, Seidel-Petralia was a special needs and learning disabilities education teacher.
She started teaching in 1984 and spent 19 years with the Southern Boone County School District before retiring in 2003.
For the next 10 years, she worked for the Mid-Missouri Mental Health Center, where she began using her lunch breaks to exercise more regularly.
Today, Seidel-Petralia is fully retired but stays busy cross-country skiing, snow-shoeing and spending time at home with her husband, John, and their two dogs, Bogie and Nayla.
She also makes time for cycling, walking and helping students take the Walking School Bus to school.
Seidel-Petralia discovered the Walking School Bus through friends at Southern Boone Learning Garden in 2013. The PedNet Coalition started the program to let adult volunteers walk young students to and from school on a daily basis.
When the program began, Seidel-Petralia and her fellow volunteers found themselves regularly escorting 10 to 20 students to one of the public schools in Ashland.
Minor adjustments have since been made to comply with COVID-19 safety requirements. All walkers and children must have a temperature check before beginning the morning walk, and groups are restricted to no more than five students.
“As soon as we’d get a couple kids together, an adult would just take off walking with them,” Seidel-Petralia said.
The program doesn’t operate in the winter, but Seidel-Petralia and her friends decided to continue their morning routine as usual.
“We found out it was almost more fun to walk without the children,” Seidel-Petralia said with a smile. “We could make better speed and then we had time to sit down and drink coffee.”
At 7:45 a.m., she and five friends meet in the Southern Boone YMCA parking lot. Just before 8 a.m., they take off on a two-mile walk toward Ashland City Park, which is usually quiet this early. They do this nearly every day in temperatures that range from 20 to 80 degrees
Over time, the group began to gain some local attention. One day a few in the group of walkers were missing and someone stopped to find out if everything was all right.
“I think they’re kind of used to seeing us go down the road … with a dog,” Seidel-Petralia said.
When they’re not walking, Seidel and her friends can be found cycling as part of the Ashland Folks on Spokes.
Richard Ward started the cycling group to provide a social outlet for retirees living in town. Today, more than 50 people are on the email chain for information about meeting times and locations.
“I’ve always heard ‘find a need and fill it.’ And I think for my age group, 50 on up, [we’re] trying to look for some exercise and have a little social life with it,” Ward said.
The homegrown cycling group meets regularly, weather permitting, and rides around trails in Ashland, Hartsburg and beyond, anywhere from 10 to 20 miles.
Seidel-Petralia started riding about four years ago and hasn’t looked back. It’s just part of her mission to stay fit, active and never bored.
“I was worried when I came here that I’d be bored. There’s never a boring minute in Ashland unless you choose to be bored,” Seidel-Petralia said.
Though she enjoys being on the move, the most important part of her involvement is the camaraderie.
Rodgers, both retired and widowed, said she’s been more fully introduced into the community through Seidel-Petralia’s encouragement.
“I probably wouldn’t still be here if I didn’t have those human relationships,” Rodgers said. “The people are the important part. I need our walks in the morning and the companionship.”
Suzanne Myers, who recently had knee replacement surgery had some difficulty getting back into exercise, and the support from her friends has made all the difference.
“If I had to do it on my own, I wouldn’t,” Myers said.
After their morning exercise, the friends spend time outdoors laughing, talking and drinking coffee at McDonald’s.
They can often be spotted in the park or near their cars, bundled up together and having a good time.
“I used to kind of make fun in my mind of these two little girls at Walking School Bus who greeted each other so joyously every single morning. Now, I realize we do the same thing in the YMCA parking lot,” Seidel-Petralia said, noting that if someone is gone, everyone takes notice.
“You always know someone will miss you when you’re gone,” she said. “We’re comfortable enough to be our silly selves and it’s a lot of fun.”