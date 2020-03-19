Twenty years ago, if someone was suffering from heart failure, they were told by a doctor to get bed rest. The prevailing wisdom was that too much strenuous activity could worsen a weak heart.
“We thought (exercising) would overstress an already overstressed heart,” said Craig Emter, a researcher at the MU College of Veterinary Medicine.
The typical recovery plan for heart failure patients changed in 2003-04 when new research indicated that exercise could benefit heart patients.
Today, Emter is among a team of researchers who hope their discoveries about exercise and heart failure will develop precise recovery plans for patients.
Emter, an associate professor, and his fellow researchers are studying the coronary blood vessels of swine with induced heart failure to see how exercise improves the health of the blood vessels.
They put the pigs on treadmills to monitor their performance and determine the effects of exercise on the stiffened arteries.
They test pigs because they have hearts, blood vessels and blood pressure more similar to humans than any other animal.
Emter’s colleague, Brad Fleenor, who has been collecting and analyzing data for this study at the University of Kentucky, said looking at coronary arteries is important because when they are stiff, they affect the blood flow to the heart.
The studyStiff blood vessels are closely related to cardiovascular diseases and heart failure.
“With aging and disease, the artery gets stiffer, which can lead to a cardiovascular event,” Fleenor said.
Exercise has been observed as a way of helping blood vessels in pigs stay flexible.
“A stiff blood vessel is typically not a healthy blood vessel,” Emter said. “And we thought exercise might help keep them essentially more flexible or less stiff.”
In the study, groups of pigs were given different treatments to address the induced heart failure. Fleenor said some exercised at a steady pace, some did intensity interval training and others did not exercise at all.
After a few months of treatment, Fleenor said the blood vessels were stretched to the point of tearing to see how much stress could be applied to a stiffened vessel.
The results showed that the blood vessels in pigs that exercised stopped getting stiffer, whether it was with intervals or at a steady pace.
“We don’t know whether we prevented (stiffness) or we reversed it,” Emter said. “But overall, the fact that those vessels did not get stiff, as they did in our diseased animals that didn’t get to exercise, was a really positive benefit.”
The one surprise in the study involved a small compound called advanced glycation end products, or AGE, that are released from fat and increase artery stiffness, Fleenor said.
Exercise helped decrease AGE secretion from the fat that surrounds the coronary arteries.
This was another positive finding from the study, he said, and further showed how exercise may be beneficial for heart failure patients.
What’s next?With the new NextGen Precision Health Institute at MU, due to be completed in fall 2021, Emter said he is hoping his research will contribute to recovery plans for patients.
Fleenor said he thinks this kind of recovery program can be useful in clinical populations. “It’s been shown that you can do interval training and it helps the function of the heart.”
Noninvasive ways to measure the stiffness of coronary arteries are emerging that may be used to further this research while helping patients, he said.
“If you’re in a heart failure situation and are looking for ways to improve your quality of life,” Emter said, “this is a way to help those diagnosed with heart failure to feel healthy.”