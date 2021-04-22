Sixteen years ago, Paul Rubenstein was close to the end of a successful career as regional manager of a national insurance company.
Then one day in 2005 while he was still in insurance, Rubenstein was sitting in a swivel chair getting a haircut. A lightbulb went off in his head.
“I just looked around and said, ‘yeah, I could do something like this,’” he said. “I like to try new things.”
It was definitely a leap of faith, since Rubenstein knew almost nothing about the beauty industry.
But by 2008, he had turned the idea into Varsity Clips and Varsity Nails.
Rubenstein, 72, owns the pair of Varsity salons on Elm Street and a nail salon on Ninth Street. Both draw a steady stream of college students and locals to its swivel chairs and manicure desks.
Fifteen years ago when he was searching for a location, Rubenstein knew about the property on Elm Street that was for sale and quickly snapped it up for the hair salon. He opened Varsity Clips in March 2006 with six employees and eight styling chairs.
While business was slow at the beginning, by the end of August when MU students had returned to Columbia, business began to pick up.
One day Rubenstein was sitting at the front desk listening to his customers ask where they could get their nails done. The receptionist guided them to a nearby building.
While driving home, Rubenstein began thinking about the interaction. He pulled over to the side of the road, turned the car around and headed to the Columbia Mall so he could visit two nail salons. He had never even stepped inside one before.
“I got a chair out of the food court, took it down the hall and just sat and watched the two nail salons for a couple of hours,” he said.
Rubenstein then ducked into a salon and had his first pedicure. Afterward, he bought a Columbia map and thumb-tacked every nail salon in the city.
He decided to distribute a survey to Varsity Clips customers to find out what they looked for when having their nails done. The mostly female clientele said they wanted cleanliness and reasonable prices.
To develop a concept for the salon, Rubenstein and his wife Diane flew to San Francisco and Napa Valley in “either late 2007 or early 2008.” While in California, they visited 25 salons, and he asked for a pedicure in every one.
“We brought back a certain concept to Columbia,” Rubenstein said. “That’s when when we created this little nail salon here.”
Varsity Nails was established in 2008 and became so popular, he said, that a second location on Ninth Street was added in 2013. If one location is overbooked, the staff can guide customers to the other location down the alley.
Rubenstein said the expansion helped the business become more popular and financially successful.
Jessica Rose Bruce joined the Varsity Nails team in 2014 and said the team can rely on Rubenstein for anything.
“He is such a great owner. He doesn’t micro-manage us. We know our services, our industry a lot better than he does. And he will tell you that,” said Bruce, now general manager of Varsity Nails. “He knows business. We know the business.”
Born in East Los Angeles, Rubenstein was disinterested in school and never attended college.
“Barely made it out of high school,” he said. “I always tell people, the only thing that kept me out of college was high school.”
Although he lacked a college degree, Rubenstein got a job in insurance sales at the age of 25.
“I got into sales, just happened to be insurance. And I just fell in love with it. And the people I worked with were in it for a long time. Really bent over backward to kind of teach me right, you know,” he said. “So I listened. Worked Hard.”
In 1979, when Rubenstein moved to Columbia as regional manager to expand the insurance company, he came as a single man.
An avid tennis player, he was invited to a party at a former tennis club in Columbia. When he arrived, a young female instructor caught his eye.
He asked the woman for a date, but she refused, saying he was too old for her. Much to the young woman’s irritation, he returned to the club anyway.
“She said, ‘I told you I wasn’t going to go out with you.’ I said ‘I’m not here to ask you out, but I’m your next lesson,’” Rubenstein said.
“For one hour, she just hit balls at me, didn’t say a word,” he recalled.
“[He] booked tennis lessons with me, then invited me out to dinner. Of course I was hungry. And pretty soon I was under his charming spell,” said Diane Rubenstein, a retired Columbia attorney.
Diane and Paul Rubenstein became engaged in June 1980 and were married in February 1981. They have two children.
Ashley, a graduate of Hickman High School and Auburn University, was a two-time all-American diver who went on to become a U.S. National Diving Champion at the age of 27.
At Auburn, she met her husband, an Olympic swimmer in both the 2004 Olympics in Athens and the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. She is now a business professor at Elon University.
Rubenstein’s son, Jack, graduated from Westminster College and is vice principal and athletic director at Hickman High School.
In recent years, their father has switched from tennis to pickleball. His wife picked up pickleball five years ago and he fell in love with the game.
“We always played tennis, and I played a lot of golf. As you get older you get a lot of aches and pains and you can’t cover a tennis court since it’s so much bigger,” he said. “I started picking it up and really enjoyed it.”
Rubenstein’s salons have weathered the pandemic with just a few bumps and scrapes.
“We have been very fortunate. We have watched fellow businesses in our area and industry close,” Jessica Bruce said.
Varsity Clips/Nails closed March 21 before Columbia officially declared a shutdown, and Rubenstein put all of his staff on unemployment to ensure they could receive some income.
In April, the salons received the first round of small-business PPP income, and Rubenstein spent 60% of the money on payroll.
The salons reopened May 4 with safety precautions. At Varsity Nails, plexiglass partitions were installed at the manicure tables to ensure distancing between the nail technicians and customers. The salons have mandatory mask requirements, customers must wash their hands and have their temperature taken before receiving a service.
Even after the pandemic, Varsity Clips/Nails employees will continue wearing masks, leaving the plexiglass partitions up, taking customers’ temperatures and having clients wash their hands.
Since opening, the salons have had 10 employees test positive for COVID-19 but have yet to have a client who tested positive as a result of contact tracing.
Rubenstein said that after the pandemic, he is planning to expand Varsity Clips/Nails to the southwest side of Columbia.
Diane says that her husband is a person who makes a point to be everyone’s friend wherever he goes.
“One of his gifts is that he knows a lot of people and he pays attention to what people are doing and what they say to him,” she said. “He is just a friendly guy that loves to be around people.”