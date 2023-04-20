Even the most experienced drivers can feel the effects of aging on driving.
The natural consequences of getting older can present themselves in the most confident of drivers.
Driving safely requires intense concentration, along with mental and physical agility. Drivers who quickly become fatigued and unfocused will risk the wellbeing of everyone on the road.
According to the National Institute on Aging, vision and hearing ailments are some of the most common problems for older drivers. Diminished sight and hearing quality can make road hazards harder to avoid and emergency vehicles less visible.
Common medications can also have side effects like faintness and drowsiness that will impact driving ability.
MU Health Care recommends that drivers taking certain types of medications consult with a doctor or pharmacist to gauge potential liabilities prior to sitting behind the wheel.
Potential hearing, vision and mobility impairments can be checked during annual medical appointments with a primary care provider.
For drivers with minor sensory ailments, adjusting driving behavior to avoid stressors is a commonly recommended step. This means avoiding peak traffic hours, driving at night or in the early morning and taking familiar routes, according to MU Health Care.w
Resources are available for older drivers looking to stay sharp on the road.
In Columbia, an annual event scheduled in part by the MU School of Health Professions inspects participants’ vehicles to ensure proper functionality.
Inspectors check seat height, distance from the steering wheel, rearview mirror placement and more to determine if anything needs to be adjusted for maximum comfort and safety.
MU’s Keep Your Keys program is a driver-safety program catered toward those 55 and older. The program aims to inform older drivers and caregivers about possible dangers while driving and is offered as a free seminar across the state.
“Our goal is keep seniors medically, mentally and physically fit to drive,” Beth Koster, coordinator of outreach at MU Health Care said. “We try to give them tips to navigate new roadways and new car technologies.”
Keep Your Keys provides a driving self-assessment that can help determine if a driver is still fit to operate a vehicle.
Although symptoms may not manifest in some older adults, it is still important to stay vigilant. Yearly check-ups and self-evaluations are two simple and effective ways to track driving skills.