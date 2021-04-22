Back in the 1970s, when Central Methodist University was called Central Methodist College, Richard Ross was playing Division 2 football with a scholarship.
During the off-season, a teammate invited him to practice with an amateur rugby league. He picked up the game instantly, and ever since, he’s been hooked on the sport.
Originally from Moberly, Ross moved to Columbia in 1980. The same year, he started the Columbia Outlaws Rugby Club.
He played until 1988 when he had to step down because of knee problems, but he continued to coach the club until 1992.
A fresh startWhen Ross moved to Columbia, he also reconnected with two friends, both firefighters for the city. At the time he was looking for a job and found the skills and values of firefighting fit his own — a sense of family, mutual trust, friendship and a job that serves the public.
He joined the Columbia Fire Department in 1982, which gave him room to both work and play rugby. He worked for the department for 20 years before retiring at 48.
“So I decided that it was time to step away, but, I have loved and enjoyed my time as a firefighter here for the city,” Ross reminisced.
Eventually, budgeting and leadership issues caused the Columbia Outlaws Rugby Club to disband.
In 1992, Ross began to coach his kids’ various athletic teams. Then in 2011, a team called the Columbia Bandits grouped and invited Ross to be the coach.
“They called and asked me if I would be interested in coming back and doing it again,” he said.
Coincidentally, his son, Klint, was a freshman at MU at the time and eligible, so he decided to join the team that year.
“He’s a players’ coach, and that’s how I would describe my dad.” Klint Ross said. “He inspires people. He’s very passionate”
Ross and his son have been involved with the Bandits ever since.
The elements of rugbyRugby is a physically demanding sport that is similar to other sports but with its own techniques.
For example, iyou can both kick and carry the ball in rugby, but you can only pass the ball backward.
“After a day of rugby, if you play it right, you feel like you’ve been hit by a truck.” Klint Ross said. The game requires a lot from its players, but the sense of togetherness comes naturally.
Richard Ross said rugby creates a bond between players that is especially strong. Together, the team shares the special goal that amateur sports bring, a purpose beyond the traditional work day.
As both a firefighter and rugby coach, he said he’s found his purpose.
“It’s kind of working toward a goal of doing something besides going to work every day and going home and sitting and relaxing,” he said. “I’ve never been that type of guy.”
During his years with the team, Ross has coached a number of rugby players, including Donald Baker.
Ross introduced Baker to rugby and helped him learn all the skills and techniques needed to play. Since introducing Baker to the sport, they’ve worked together on and off for years, developing a lifelong relationship.
“He’s kind of a father figure. He’s a coach first, and then a mentor,” Baker said fondly.
Together, they’ve coached for multiple teams, including the Outlaws and the Bandits.
Ross, now 66, said he prefers to spend his time with a career and a sport that have a sense of togetherness and solidarity.
As he has gotten older, he’s become a more lenient coach, he said, one whose coaching style is more about understanding and less about all-out competition. Overall, he said he proud of his age and the life he’s lived.
He spends his days now with his wife, Sue, and is excited for the rugby season to begin in April.
“How much longer i’m going to be doing it? I couldn’t tell you,” Ross said with a laugh. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”