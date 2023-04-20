Sam Goodfellow has always doodled, but art took a backseat to his career as a historian and professor. He figured he would wait until retirement to revisit it.
Then, in 2010, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which was a wake-up call.
“It’s a shock when you get a diagnosis like that,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to have to do something.’”
So he searched his desk and discovered an old set of pastels.
The time had come to renew his love of art, and his past experience with drawing soon gave way to a new study in pastels.
“I didn’t think that color would be the ‘thing,’ and it turned out that color was the ‘thing,’” Goodfellow said.
He grew increasingly comfortable with the medium, letting the colors blend to create images.
Since then, he has experimented with light, color and technique across various mediums.
Doodling to oils
Goodfellow, 65, is a self-taught artist who retired from a career at Westminster College in 2020.
He finds inspiration from lifelong travel and everyday sights for his dazzling drawings and paintings. His works have won awards at art shows in Columbia, and he continues to challenge himself with creating new pieces, as well as writing a book.
The walls in every room of his home hold artwork he has collected and created through the years, from portraits to abstract images to statues to street art he purchased in Africa.
The rooms are also populated with other forms of art: photographs, books, CDs and records. A studio on the third floor holds dozens of his paintings and pastel works.
As a work in progress, a photograph of the Wind River Country in Wyoming is clipped to the top of an easel with two paintings of the scene, one acrylic and one oil in progress, awaiting his finishing touches.
To start the process, Goodfellow will spend hours rooting through a collection of photographs from trips around the world to find a subject.
Sometimes he’ll do a sketch first to “get a feel for the composition.” Then, he picks up a brush and starts to paint. He will often recreate the same image using different mediums such as watercolor, acrylic, oil or pastels.
“What’s really good is if I do the second version of it, I get away from the more literal depiction, and it gets a little looser, and the colors are a little different,” he said.
He’s “very averse to straight lines,” he says. Because of Parkinson’s, he says he has to be a “little squirrely” about the way he renders his subject.
His hands are fairly steady, he said, but fine details try his patience. He prefers to explore the way different mediums can achieve the effect he desires. “I try to figure out what works for me,” he said.
After his diagnosis, he started with pastels, but now he works in watercolor, acrylic and oil paints, too.
“It’s all self-taught,” he said. “I have to do a lot of crap before I end up with something that’s serviceable.”
There are piles of paintings in his studio, as well as pastel drawings, watercolor pencil sketches and doodles. Some pieces are framed, while some lie scattered on tables or in sketchbooks. Most depict nature, but some sketches show colleagues during meetings at Westminster or patients in hospital waiting rooms.
Inspiration abroad
Most of Goodfellow’s artwork is inspired by photographs of landscapes he captured during his travels.
As a history lover who can speak French, German and some Danish, he has spent a fair amount of time touring the globe.
“One of the reasons I got into history is because it allowed me to travel and live somewhere and actually be immersed in the culture,” he said.
As a senior at Tufts University in 1979, he spent a year in Germany. That was where a love of teaching history blossomed, as well as his love for his wife, Judith Goodman — not to be confused with Goodfellow, he jokes — when they completed the program together. He has spent several summers in Germany completing historical research.
He based his dissertation research in Strasbourg, France, near the German border. This culminated in his first book, published in 1999, titled “Between the Swastika and the Cross of Lorraine: Fascisms in Interwar Alsace.”
He has also conducted research in Namibia, worked for two summers in Yellowstone National Park and recently visited Alaska.
Each location inspires his art, and several pieces have earned awards in art shows at the Columbia Art League.
Small town start
Goodfellow grew up in a small town on the eastern shore of Maryland called Chestertown. It had a population of around 6,000, but a two-hour drive could land Goodfellow and his family in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia or Baltimore.
He said he was able to visit art museums in those cities, and art was always part of the discussion in his family.
He went to high school in Delaware, attended college in Boston and then moved to the Oakland/San Francisco area before attending graduate school in Indiana. He lived in San Diego for a time before coming to Columbia in 1993.
Another form of creativity
Goodfellow began teaching history at Westminster College in 1993. During his years as a professor, he said he had to teach “just about everything,” from world history to German to African studies.
He learned a lot from teaching so broadly and had fun doing it, he said.
“The way I’ve always felt like history is creative. Because it’s about empathizing, figuring out how to understand somebody else. And that’s a creative process,” Goodfellow said.
Now in an office behind the art studio, he is finishing a draft of his current book project, “Citizens of the Enemy: German Identity and Transnational Nazism in Namibia, 1918-1945.”
It is a study of the Germans who remained in what is now Namibia between the world wars. The area was a German colony prior to World War I.
As World War II approached, Goodfellow said many became Nazis, and one-third of the German men in this territory, which belonged to South Africa at the time, were sent to internment camps until as late as 1948.
The population of the territory in those years was around 500,000, with about 10,000 Germans, Goodfellow said.
“It’s a pretty obscure topic,” he said. “Makes it all the more fun.”
He also has his next book planned: a dive deep into the origins of the Cold War and its contemporary connections.
The retired life
Since he retired, Goodfellow said he’s often asked if he’ll move again. But Columbia is a nice place to live, he said, with the city close but not too loud, nature nearby and a talented art community.
Missouri isn’t easy to paint though, he said. “It’s chaotic. Green, green, green.”
He prefers more rugged settings and fewer ticks, but he said he will stay here for now.
Goodfellow belongs to a life drawing group that meets weekly, a collection of people full of talent who challenge him to work faster and thus improve.
When working fast, he compares himself to “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” — a quick draw and shoot. The art becomes more fluid when he doesn’t try to measure dimensions or think too long, he said.
Goodfellow recognizes he has limitations, but he said art is something he enjoys doing and seeing how far he can advance.
“I don’t really think about it that much,” he said. “I just do it.”