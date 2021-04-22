Electric vehicles are slowly breaking into an automotive market dominated for decades by gas-fueled cars.
Making the decision to purchase a new car today is a complicated one, especially with the growing availability of vehicles with alternative fuel systems.
Sales for electric vehicles were expected to reach 3.24 million in 2020, according to EVVolumes.com . This number was up from the previous year when sales were at 2.25 million electric vehicles .
Electric vehicles look and drive exactly the same as cars fueled by gasoline. The difference is a battery-operated motor instead of a combustion engine, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Companies have also created hybrid versions of electric and gas-powered vehicles. According to the Department of Energy, varieties include fully electric, electric hybrid, hydrogen-fueled and gasoline-fueled vehicles.
Electric and electric hybrid vehicles primarily rely on charging an internal battery-powered motor before each use.
Electric car options may reduce the percentage of greenhouse gasses emitted into the atmosphere in the transportation sector. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 28% of emissions are from transportation including personal transportation.
Manufacturing electric vehicles is the largest emitter of greenhouse gasses when owning an electric battery-fueled car. According to FuelEconomy.gov, driving an electric vehicle produces no greenhouse gasses .
As more companies introduce alternative fueling options for vehicles, charging stations for electric vehicles have become more easily accessible. Columbia has seven separate charging stations, each containing one or more chargers compatible with various electric car makes and models.
Owners of electric and hybrid cars can charge their vehicles at their dealers location or at a charging stations such as the Blink station in the parking lot of Gerbes.
Owners of electric vehicles also have the option of charging their battery-powered vehicles at home with plug-n options. Michael Mazzocco, dealership coordinator for Joe Machens Ford and Lincoln, explains that there are primarily two separate charging options.
The first is a charging station with the ability to charge an electrified vehicle up to half the time of a public charger. The other is the plug that comes with the car that can be used at charging stations or with a comparable domestic charging station.
Fully electric vehicles take longer to completely charge and often only hold a charge to enable driving 250-300 miles . Mazzocco recommends that individuals interested in electrified cars consider how much they travel.
“Most people, regardless of age, in their daily driving drive less than 15 miles,” Mazzocco said, “a Ford plug-in hybrid, fully charged and in ideal conditions can go in full electric mode for 21 miles.”
He recommended a hybrid for those who travel and do not have back-up cars.
Charging an electric vehicle at home may raise electric bills, but it also may offset the average weekly cost of gasoline. According to the U.S. Department of Energy the average mileage of an electric vehicle is 33 kWh per 100 miles.
The average cost per kWh is 13 cents, according to electricchoice.com. Most vehicles can hold 200 miles worth of charge, bringing the price to charge a dead battery to $9.
Electric vehicles have similar price points as gasoline-fueled vehicles;, the sticker price of an electric vehicle averages $36,600, according to Michael Coren in Quartz. This is comparable to a new gas-fueled sedan, which averages $35,000, according to Kelly Blue Book .
Prices for electric cars may begin to fall in the future as more companies begin to market and sell them. General Motors, which owns four of the top car brands (Chevrolet, GMC, Buick and Cadillac), recently vowed to make only battery-powered vehicles by 2035.