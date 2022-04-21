Research by Andrew Kiselica clinical neuropsychologist and assistant professor at MU, along with researchers from Baylor University, has found that smartphones may be used to improve memory functions in patients with dementia.
Every three seconds, someone in the world develops dementia, but life doesn’t stop for the more than 55 million people living with the disease.
“Dementia is a collective name for brain syndromes that affect memory, thinking, behavior and emotion,” according to the Alzheimer’s International website. “It is the leading cause of disability and dependency for the elderly.”
Kiselica’s research indicates that smartphone reminders may be a helpful tool in managing symptoms of the disease.
Just as an amputee may use a prosthetic arm, adults with dementia may also use resources such as a smartphone to help them complete daily tasks.
An app on a smartphone can be installed to alert the user with a reminder. Using such an app or a function on a smartphone, the user can speak or type the reminder (“brush your teeth,” for example), set a time for an alert to sound or a location and save it to repeat as often as programmed.
Patients in Kiselica’s study used an app called Cortana, and the app responded to their speaking or typing a reminder message and the desired time for the message.
Cortana is a personal productivity assistant that can be installed on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Using the app, patients can remind themselves to take their medication or complete a necessary task at a designated time or place during the day.
According to the study, results showed improvement in the ability to keep track of and remember tasks. Patients using the phone reminders saw more improvement in their symptoms over patients using a more traditional strategy and were able to recall tasks later in the day.
“Some patients felt they had made significant progress,” Kiselica said.
Prior studies have indicated that listing tasks and reminders and speaking them three times out loud can help improve memory retention, and this was used as the control for the study. So, while some patients used the smartphones, others were instructed to use this method.
Each patient using the reminders was trained to use the phone on a basic level and then were shown the way to use the reminders feature. The team worked with a variety of different skill levels, so training on the phones varied among the the study participants.
Kiselica also provided some advice to help with symptoms of dementia and to help keep the mind sharp.
• Staying active physically, socially and mentally can all help with keeping yourself in good condition with brain function.
• Eating a healthy diet and not smoking are also good ways to keep brain health in check.
Other factors that can put people at risk for dementia are vascular issues, such as hypertension and high cholesterol.
“Anything that limits oxygen to the brain isn’t good for the brain,” Kiselica said.
He said he hopes to study the dynamic of the care triad — patient, caregiver, and doctor — and how caregivers such as spouses and children are involved in the daily lives of each patient.
“Ninety percent of cases have a caregiver involved,” Kiselica said.
But at the end of the day, he mentioned one key piece of information that he wished more people knew-
“Older adults can use technology,” he said, “and it works the more you use it.”