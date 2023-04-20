In November 2020, Suzanne Bagby was scrolling through Facebook one day when she read a young single mother’s post who was struggling to provide necessities for her family.
“So I inboxed her,” Bagby, 55, said.
It turned out that the woman needed groceries, so Bagby downloaded the Instacart app, called a couple of her friends to help and sent her food and other toiletries she needed.
She didn’t know at the time, but this drive to assist her fellow community members would grow into something much bigger.
She and her husband, Wendell, are co-founders of a non-profit organization called The Bagby Community Helping Hand.
It helps low-income families, single-parent households and others where grandparents are the sole guardians.
From arranging donation drives to paying rent, Helping Hands plays an important role in Columbia.
The non-profit recently partnered with the Race Matters, Friends Community Bail Fund, to organize a donation drive for children staying in the Welcome Inn hotel over spring break.
Bagby said donations included microwave dinners, toiletries, snacks, games and more for kids staying at the Inn.
How it all began
While Helping Hand now has a board of volunteers, as well as several other supporters dedicated to the cause, Bagby said it all started with her and her husband wanting to help.
“Once my husband came home from the pandemic, everyone was kind of shut down,” she said.” We were thinking that we’re OK, we have something to eat every day, and I’m home by choice because I didn’t want to be at work during the pandemic. So we thought if somebody needs something, we’ll help.”
The Bagbys made the non-profit official in December 2020, right during the middle of the pandemic.
“It started out with just essential needs at first, then we started helping if someone needed their rent paid or their electric bills,” Bagby said. “My husband retired, and we’re at home, so this is just what we do.”
As part of their normal routine, the Bagbys buy extra soap and other household necessities on sale to put on a shelf to give later.
They run Helping Hand directly from their home, so people will either stop by for supplies, or she and her friends will make deliveries.
She also prioritizes school supplies and other back-to school necessities, as well as pizza, granola bars and other snacks for families that can’t afford school lunches.
The Bagbys also focus on giving during the holidays. They have a network of people who help them, including a sister-in-law who delivers items during Thanksgiving and Christmas. They try to give at least 10 families a turkey.
“It takes a village, it really does,” Bagby said.
Why they got involved
Bagby said she and her husband can relate to families that are struggling.
“We were in that position when we were a one-income family and our son was sick, so we thought we could start by helping people now that we’re in a better place,” she said.
To this day, Bagby said she remembers a neighbor who took time to show compassion to her family when they were going through a hard time after their son was diagnosed with kidney failure.
“She would bring us over cake and stuff like that,” Bagby said. “She didn’t know; she’d just see the ambulance at our house. That always stayed back in my mind.”
Bagby emphasized that doing your part can start a lot closer to home than people may realize.
“You can start off right next door,” Bagby said. “People always ask ‘what can you do?’ Get informed. Be compassionate.
“Those are the things that I feel like we need to do more as a community, as a city, as a whole.”