Terry Smith knew he wanted to study political science from a young age with inspiration from his father, who was a combat engineer in World War II and the Korean War.
Before his dad left for Korea, his son was given a globe to be able to find him anywhere in the world. That gave Smith an interest in international affairs, especially as he began to understand the politics behind the war his father was fighting.
Since graduating from Michigan State University with a Ph.D. in political science, Smith, 78, has been with Columbia College for nearly 30 years. From professor to interim president, he has filled a number of roles, but his favorite will always be in the classroom.
“I love teaching,” he said. “It’s what I was put here to do — teach college.”
In addition to his passion for politics, he played the clarinet through college and has always been a voracious reader. He has also never owned a smartphone and rarely watches television, and he remains an advocate for the arts and other creative pursuits.
“I played the clarinet so I could be in the band, and that got me into this music fraternity and a lifelong love of music,” Smith said.
Finding his passion
Smith always had a love for school and learning. He said that the politics behind the Korean War took his dad from him, and his continued exploration of the political process and the media was a direct result of that loss.
His first position at Columbia College was dean of academic affairs. That led him away from the classroom for a time and was not as fulfilling for him as teaching.
“We really took this place from being nondescript to really special, and it’s so fun to be a part of that,” Smith said. “Kind of early in my time here, I just said I’ve got to get back in the classroom.”
Back in his preferred role, Smith connected with his students both online and in person due to the small class sizes typically found at Columbia College.
One of his online students, whom he met during a graduation ceremony at a Los Angeles campus, was a soldier in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
The young man told Smith about taking an exam online in the presidential palace when a mortar attack began. But he refused to leave the building because the test was timed.
“You can just get to know so many coworkers for sure, but so many students,” Smith said.
Teaching styleSmith’s favorite classes are not the advanced political science courses, but the entry-level ones open to all students.
The primary strategy he uses for one of those classes is what he calls remedial civic education. His strategy focuses on politics in media to have students understand how to become better media consumers.
The American government class he teaches is special to him, he said, because he can teach the history his students never learned in high school, or maybe even learned the wrong way.
“They learn a lot, but they also get a toolkit — kind of a life toolkit,” Smith said.
Another favorite course is about political parties, where Smith requires his students to work on a political campaign. The class is only offered during even fall semesters in order to facilitate this model, and Smith said he often hears students say that it changed their lives.
While each class requires different teaching methods, Smith’s overall secret is to love his students and the subject he teaches.
One of his current students Delaney Moser has taken several of Smith’s courses in her two years at Columbia College. As a political science student, Moser said she appreciates the collaborative environment that encourages students to think on their feet.
Through open discussions and real-life experiences working for political campaigns, Smith’s classes challenged her and applied the concepts learned in the classroom to real life.
“He gave me an opportunity to express myself and to grow in that way,” she said. “And I think that’s invaluable moving forward.”
Despite Smith’s involvement in local politics, he has not affiliated himself with a political party. One of his colleagues Sam Fleury said that in the 13 years he has known Smith, he has not been able to discern his political views, something Fleury finds intriguing and refreshing in today’s political climate.
When Smith worked as an administrative officer, he said he often looked for three key attributes in potential faculty members: a love of teaching, a love of students and intense engagement with a subject.
“If I could, in my heart, feel that it was a yes to all three of these things, that person was not only going to be a good fit but had the opportunity to be a very special teacher,” Smith said.
Outside the classroom
Smith is highly involved in the community and says there is nowhere he would rather live than in Columbia. He speaks regularly on the KBIA radio segment “Talking Politics” and is a board member of the Higday Mozart Trust Home.
The organization sponsors multiple KBIA programs and events for the Missouri Symphony, and Smith’s personal favorite was the instrument petting zoo where kids can touch and play the instruments freely.
With four children and a wife of 57 years, Smith’s dedication to teaching has informed his parenting and grandparenting. His wife, Jane, was an elementary school teacher before becoming a stay-at-home mom, homeschooling three of their children.
“I think part of it is just treating your children with academic and intellectual respect, having high expectations for them academically,” Smith said.
With no intentions of ever retiring, he plans to continue changing lives in the classroom while also being a grandfather and dedicated reader. When you love what you do, he said, you don’t need to retire from it because you enjoy it too much.
“If you love it, and you do it well, and you can make a difference — why quit?” Smith said.