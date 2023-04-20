No matter how old you are, it’s never too late to start a skin-care routine.
The best routine after 50 should be similar to that of any other age group, said Kari Martin, associate professor of dermatology and child health at MU.
She recommends sun protection, a good moisturizer and a gentle cleanser.
“The basics of a good skin-care routine are similar regardless of your age, but there are a few specific things that change,” Martin said.
Here are a few core steps all skin-care routines should have.
Cleansing
The first step is a gentle cleanser. People tend to overwash their skin, scrubbing from head to toe in the shower every day, Martin said. Overwashing strips the skin of its natural oils.
Because soap can be drying, the skin of older adults is often more easily damaged compared to when they were younger.
Instead of soap, Martin recommends choosing a good cleanser. Unlike soap, cleansers do not have suds agents, so they don’t bubble. Cleansers are gentle on the skin and are more hydrating, too.
Moisturizing
After showering, Martin recommends gently patting the skin dry and using a moisturizer to soothe it.
In general, to pick a good moisturizer, Martin advises against heavy fragrances and extra preservatives. In this case, less is more. Oils and creams are better options than lotions.
“They have more water content and not as many oils and butters to hydrate the skin,” she said.
Pick a thick moisturizer that comes in a jar or tube so you can easily scoop or squeeze the product, Martin said.
For some people, moisturizing two to three times a day is a good idea, depending on the skin type. For older adults, the lower legs also tend to dry out. Moisturizing dry spots is crucial, otherwise they can lead to itchiness and an eczema-like reaction.
These problems can happen for the first time for those over the age of 50, Martin said, so it’s important to take precautionary steps.
Sun protection
One of the biggest threats to skin is the sun. Protecting skin from the sun decreases the rate of skin cancer, Martin said.
Although sunscreen is important and should be part of a skin-care routine, it’s only one of the tools that protect us from the sun.
With outside activities such as sports or yard work, she recommends tackling them early or later in the day.
If you are in the sun during the middle of the day, find shade or put physical barriers between you and the sun. Sunglasses, hats and sun-protective clothing are all good options.
Sunscreen is always important for exposed skin. The face, back of hands, neck, upper chest, ears and the top of the head get the most sun exposure.
It’s all about finding balance, Martin said. There’s no need to drench yourself in sunscreen. For many, daily sunscreen in the morning routine is enough.
While some argue the importance of vitamin D exposure necessitates time in the sun, Martin said the body can only produce so much. After 10 to 15 minutes in the sun, the remaining exposure is just sun damage.
When it comes to choosing sunscreen, a mineral-based product is a good choice for sensitive skin. Zinc or titanium-based sunscreens are also good options because they sit on top of the skin and reflect light off without being bound to the skin.
Back to basics
Among skin-care brands, Martin recommends CeraVe, Aveeno, Neutrogena and Cetaphil. More affordable alternatives such as Vaseline and mineral oils work well, too.
Martin’s biggest tip: Less is more.
People tend to use too many products on their skin, she said. Fancy, expensive ones have a lot of ingredients in them and are often not as effective.
To take care of skin, front and back, and pay attention to it are important steps, she said.