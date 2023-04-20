Being active in sports doesn’t have to stop after one hits an athletic prime. Older adults can still reap the physical, mental and emotional benefits of exercise.
Participating in low-impact sports is easier on bones and joints while still providing muscle and cardiac functions.
Here are five low-impact sports to try:
Swimming/water aerobics
Swimming and other aquatic activities are a great source of cardio without putting pressure on vital joints like knees and hips.
Several aquatic aerobic classes are available daily with a membership to Columbia Parks and Recreation’s Activity and Recreation Center.
Along with Aqua Zumba and general aerobics, Moving My Joints is designed for those with arthritic conditions who may work at a slower pace.
Tai chi
Often called “meditation in motion,” this exercise is meant to be slow and controlled to focus on balance and concentration. Tai Chi can improve flexibility and posture.
Beginner Tai Chi classes are available for just $3 twice a week at the Hillcrest Community Center.
Pickleball
This trendy sport has attracted players of all ages and skill levels. It combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis to heighten heart rate and endurance.
Pickleball is played on a smaller court which requires less movement than traditional court sports.
Various pickleball courts are available in parks across Columbia, and the Show-Me Pickleball Club provides a competitive team aspect.
Golf
A sport that focuses on mechanics and mental focus, golf is a great low-impact option that can be adapted to any person’s capabilities. Players can elect to use a golf cart or walk, depending on their comfort level. It can also be played solo or with a group.
In addition to private courses in the area, the A.L. Gustin Golf Course is a public course just south of the MU campus.
Cycling
Pedaling, either stationary or on the road, is easy on joints. Recumbent bikes are an alternative to traditional cycling that allows the rider to lean back and keep their spine in proper alignment.
Prices for stationary recumbent bikes average around $350, while ones designed for road use start around $500.
Playing these sports in senior leagues can help form a sense of community as well. In addition to its 50+ program that offers game and craft activities, Columbia’s Department of Parks and Recreation has multiple adult sports teams.
For those looking to compete at a higher level, the Missouri State Senior Games take place annually across the state. The contest hosts sports for individuals and teams ranging from archery to volleyball.