Columbia Strength and Conditioning, 501 Fay St., has a program to help women over 50 stay in shape. It’s called Fit-over-50.
Scott Schutte, owner and founder the fitness studio, explains the program:
What is it?
Fit-over-50 is tailored to individual needs, so the program is customized for every client.
The program accounts for the degree of strength and any physical accommodations, so you stay fit while working around the obstacles.
At present, the class is offered only to women, who make up the majority of the clientele in that age group.
The maximum number per class is 12, but classes typically run with six to eight women.
What is the class schedule?
Classes are held 6:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
How do I sign up?
The staff will set up a “discovery call/reading.” That’s basically an interview designed to find out where you want to go and what you need to do.
Most of the time, a client starts with one-on-one training and eventually moves into a class with other women.
What does a class look like? You’ll be in a room with women in the same stage of life. After the introductions are out of the way, everyone jumps straight into the workout.
The coach shows the movements first so everyone knows what they’re doing. A program can also offer one-on-one rehab or be adjusted to various strength levels.
How much does it cost?
• One class per week costs $125 per month.
• Two classes per week (includes lifestyle coaching) costs $225 per month.
• Unlimited classes (includes lifestyle coaching and weekend classes) costs $300 per month.
What if I miss a class?
The workouts at the gym are focused on strength, flexibility and stamina, so anything done at home can also focus on these areas.
There are plenty of ways to keep up the progress at home. Going for a walk, doing yoga or using weights at home are all good. Workouts don’t have to be killer; movement is key.
“Finding a plan you enjoy and can stick with long-term. It’s about movement and keeping consistency,” Schutte said.