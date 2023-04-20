What is virtual reality?
Virtual reality, otherwise known as VR, is a 360-degree simulation experience created by computers.
You can experience a computerized world through a headset such as the Oculus Rift, allowing interaction with virtual objects.
VR has a range of uses for both work and play. Although it’s most popular in the gaming community, developments in health and education have allowed virtual reality to be seen as revolutionary.
General benefits
Social connection is a lot easier with virtual reality. Through online gaming, concerts and other virtual events, people can interact with each other in a new environment. There are even in-person cafes where people can game or interact with others.
For public health purposes, virtual reality is being used with older individuals in multiple ways.
The first comes from the MU Virtual Reality — Augmented Rehabilitation Laboratory that explores the use of VR in the setting of occupational therapy.
The lab has done multiple studies of the Lee Silverman Voice Treatment (LSVT) and its impact on improving the movement of people who have suffered from stokes.
Using “Mystic Isle,” a game developed at the University of Southern California that allows players to exercise no matter their level of physical ability, MU researchers found the game improved their patients’ ability to move their upper extremities and improve overall performance.
The lab is now focusing on a telehealth approach that would help “the millions of individuals with disabilities who live in rural areas and have limited access to health care services,” according to the MU Virtual Reality — Augmented Rehabilitation Laboratory.
Overcoming challenges
VR can be difficult to grasp, and sometimes the results can be overwhelming, but with time and patience, it can become a new gateway to a better life.
According to an April 2021 study by Alexander Seifert and Anna Scholmann in Frontiers, “to avoid stigmatization, VR/AR research should incorporate findings from gerontological research and involve diverse older adults in the development of tools at an early stage.”
To develop VR effectively for older adults, the authors suggest they should be more involved in the process. The authors also suggest trying to accomplish something virtually to create a positive experience.
Cost of headsets
As technology has evolved, a lot more options are available to acquire a VR headset. More viable, inexpensive headsets are for sale, such as the Sony Playstation VR, Meta Quest Pro, Meta Quest 2, HP Reverb G2, Destek models and others.
Prices range from $100 to $1,000 and up.