The Columbia Public Library, Boone County History and Culture Center, Center for Missouri Studies and other civic organizations hold book discussions each month. *Be sure to check websites to see if these events are still scheduled.
First Thursday Book Discussion
Two simultaneous book discussions will be held in separate rooms, one about the historical novel “There There” by Tommy Orange and another about the thriller “Fallout” by Sara Paretsky.
When: Noon to 1 p.m. April 2.
Where: Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway.
Cost: Free.
Book signing: Matthew Goodman
Nonfiction author Matthew Goodman will sign books and talk about his process for writing “The Sun and Moon,” “Eighty Days” and his newest work, “The City Game,” which is about a team of unlikely basketball champions.
When: 10 a.m. to noon April 3.
Where: Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway.
Cost: Free. (Books will be available for purchase.)
Book signing: Phil S. Dixon
Baseball historian Phil S. Dixon will discuss and sign his latest book, “The Dizzy and Daffy Dean Barnstorming Tour: Race, Media, and America’s National Pastime,” about 1934 World Series champion brothers who played a series of exhibition games against the nation’s best African American teams.
When: 10 to 11 a.m. April 11.
Where: Boone County History & Culture Center, 3801 Ponderosa St.
Cost: Free. (Books will be available for purchase.)
Book signing: William Least Heat-Moon
Author William Least Heat-Moon’s latest book is “O America,” about a British doctor who aids the escape of a slave.
When: 7 to 9 p.m. April 13.
Where: Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway.
Cost: Free. (Books will be available for purchase.)
Lecture: “The Creation of the President’s Cabinet”
Lindsay M. Chervinsky from the White House Historical Association will discuss her new book, “The Cabinet: George Washington and the Creation of an American Institution,” about Washington’s reasoning behind forming a cabinet.
When: 3:30 to 5 p.m. April 17.
Where: Jesse Hall.
Cost: Free.
Lecture: “The Journey to Becoming a Nobel Prize Recipient”
MU Professor Emeritus George Smith will discuss the research that led to his 2018 Nobel Prize in chemistry. The lecture will be preceded by refreshments and followed by a science scholar awards ceremony for local middle school students.
When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 21.
Where: Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway.
Cost: Free.
Lecture: “The African American Experience in Missouri”
Kevin Gotham, professor of sociology at Tulane University, will talk about racial segregation in Kansas City and how it affects racial residential segregation today. A book signing and meet-and-greet follow.
When: 6 p.m. April 21.
Where: Center for Missouri Studies, 605 Elm St.
Cost: Free.
More Information: Available here.
Lecture: “Divided Houses: The Long History of American Secession Movements”
Ken Owen, a professor at the University of Illinois-Springfield, gives a lecture on American secession movements before and after the Confederacy.
When: 3 to 5 p.m. May 1.
Where: Jesse Hall.
Cost: Free.