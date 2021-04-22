The efficiency of food delivery can be very tempting when you’re looking for a quick meal.
Companies like DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats have all thrived during the pandemic by bringing food straight to your door.
All food delivery involves is selecting a restaurant, choosing a meal from the menu and waiting for it to show up on your porch.
But delivery and service fees are part of the convenience. Are they worth the ease of ordering food that arrives with little effort on your part?
Here are some aspects to consider when choosing to explore food delivery options.
Ordering onlineNo matter what service you choose, delivery is based on location. Typically, setting up an account is also required.
After entering a location online, a list of nearby restaurants pop up. For most delivery services, the directory also allows you to choose a preferred type of cuisine. This can help filter the extensive list of available restaurants to the ones you’ll likely use.
After scrolling and selecting a restaurant, a set of food items on a menu will appear. Depending on the restaurant, the menu may have individual food items or combos.
The choice of meal can be customized to fit your preferences. Often, there is a box for special instructions to add notes about ways you would like your food prepared and delivered.
Make sure to check the size and quantity of food before adding it to the cart. Once everything is selected, consumers can proceed to check out, where the cost will be added up.
Fees and charges applied to the total vary by the service. Tips for the delivery driver are not included in the total unless specifically selected.
Once payment information is filled out, the food will be delivered to the designated location. Some services will provide updates about time of arrival.
Healthy meal choices
Leslie Speller-Henderson, education director for nutrition and health education with MU Extension, encourages people to order a well-balanced meal.
“You’re looking for a balance of carbohydrates, proteins and fats,” Speller-Henderson said. “People don’t think about that when they’re ordering food out.”
The nutritional value of what you’re consuming should be a conscious decision, she added.
“You should care about your own health and know what you’re purchasing,” she said. “Consumers should be aware of their own choices.”
Speller-Henderson encourages people to support the local economy.
“Choosing local is supporting Missouri,” she said. “Food delivery works and keeps the economy going.”