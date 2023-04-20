The population of unhoused individuals in Columbia is growing and in need of support, said Stephanie Yoakum, the director of operations at CoMo Mobile Aid Collective.
The collective focuses on helping them where their needs aren’t met, and people are welcome to join in on their efforts, Yoakum said.
CoMo Mobile Aid Collective fills those gaps in Columbia by connecting those without a home to services.
“We’re concerned about people and what they might need within the next 24 hours,” she said. “Food, tent, sleeping bag, blanket, water, things like that.”
The collective always needs volunteers to help with their weekly tasks, she said, especially as the unhoused population continues to grow.
Volunteer street teams include food preps, cooks, donation collectors, medical professionals and others willing to drive people to medical appointments.
A lot of unhoused individuals in Columbia are not capable of going to appointments alone and need an advocate with them, Yoakum said, so that’s one way to help serve.
“We really excel at the one-on-one advocacy, and we’ll just have a volunteer go in, sit in the waiting room with this person and make sure their questions are clearly answered and communicated,” she said.
In addition to advocacy and volunteering, being kind to neighbors in need and offering something small helps, she said.
“When you see these people say ‘hello,’ offer them water or a Gatorade, offer them hot hands or something tiny just depending on the season, and soft foods always,” Yoakum said. “Many people out here have severe dental issues.”
Simply talking to them and offering them what Yoakum called a “small, convenient peace offering” can go a long way.
Although people are typically opposed to handing out money because of the persistent belief it will be used to buy drugs, sometimes they need it to have shelter for the night, Yoakum said.
“Sometimes they need money for a hotel room for the night when they are too infirm to sleep outside and the shelters are limited,” she said. “They are desperate to get that cash every single day.”
Reaching out to local resources to help is also encouraged. Calling the non-emergency number for the police is one possibility, and John Trapp, who runs 4-A-Change, has connections with the city to provide help.
When the weather gets warmer, those living outside need supplies to protect them from the heat.
“They are constantly walking outside in elements, building up a sweat and getting precipitation without adequate hygiene facilities,” Yoakum said.
Water, snacks, bug spray or bug bite wipes, clean trash bags and rain ponchos are helpful.
“Just anything that you’d want to make your next three hours less miserable basically,” Yoakum said.
One of the best ways to help the unhoused community is to change the negative dialogue surrounding them, she said.
“These people are dehumanized all the time, and they die in the saddest of circumstances,” Yoakum said.
“Frustration with people without homes can be valid, but speaking ill of them without trying to help or understand their circumstances does no good,” she said.
“It’s important to see them as real people because that’s what they are and we can help them,” Yoakum said.